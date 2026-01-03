Will Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exit impact Bangladesh's T20 World Cup campaign in India? Here's what we know so far

Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit has sparked speculation over Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India. Here’s a clear explainer on what the IPL development means, how ICC rules apply, and why Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign is unlikely to be affected.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. This decision follows calls for Mustafizur to be banned from the IPL due to the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Although the BCCI initially took a wait-and-see approach, they ultimately chose to exclude Mustafizur from the team.

“After observing recent developments, BCCI has instructed KKR, the IPL franchise, to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. Once he is released, if any request comes from KKR, BCCI will consider it and provide a replacement player," Devajit Saika told PTI.

"The selectors are meeting today to pick the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the team to be announced later in the day," he added.

It's important to note that KKR acquired Rahman during the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi for INR 9.20 crore. A fierce bidding war ensued among KKR, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with KKR emerging victorious. However, in recent days, both KKR and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan have faced criticism for selecting Rahman amid the ongoing tensions between India and Bangladesh.

After being selected by KKR, the left-arm pacer received a no-objection certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), allowing him to skip the home series against New Zealand and participate fully in the tournament.

Additionally, it's noteworthy that Rahman played for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season after being signed as a replacement player, where he participated in three matches and took four wickets.

Will the Bangladesh team travel to India for T20 World Cup?

With the T20 World Cup just over a month away, recent events have sparked concerns about whether the Bangladesh team will be permitted to compete in India. Currently, there are no alterations to the plans, and the Bangladesh team is still set to play in India. However, as the tournament approaches, there may be significant outcry regarding Bangladesh's participation in India. Given the limited time remaining, it seems unlikely that the BCCI will make any drastic decisions about the Bangladesh team's entry into India, but the ultimate decision will depend on the Indian government.

Importantly, Pakistan will not participate in any matches in India due to their prior agreement with the BCCI ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Although Sri Lanka is considered as an alternative venue, with just over a month remaining before the T20 World Cup, the logistical hurdles would be overwhelming for the BCCI or ICC to relocate the matches from India.

The Bangladesh government will also influence whether Bangladesh competes in India, possessing the power to deny permission. However, considering the financial implications and the importance of the tournament, it is highly likely that they will permit the team to play in India.

Also read| 6,6,6,6,6,4: Hardik Pandya goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashes maiden List A century vs Vidarbha