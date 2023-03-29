Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023? MI skipper Rohit Sharma comes up with explosive answer

File Photo

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to mark the end of an era for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their legendary player, MS Dhoni, is likely to retire from the game. Despite relinquishing his captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja last season, Dhoni surprised many by returning to lead the team after Jadeja expressed his desire to continue playing for CSK.

During a recent press conference, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was asked to share his thoughts on whether IPL 2023 would indeed be Dhoni's final season as a player.

Sharma, who is known for his outspokenness, shared that he has been hearing rumors for the past 2-3 seasons that this would be Dhoni's final tournament. However, Sharma confidently expressed his support for the CSK captain to continue playing for a few more seasons.

"I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," Rohit said in MI's pre-season press conference.

In a recent statement, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag praised Dhoni's mastery of the finisher role, stating that no one even comes close to the former India captain. As a 21-year-old hailing from Guwahati and entering his fifth IPL season, Parag expressed contentment with his current role as a finisher. However, given the opportunity, he would prefer to bat at No. 4 in the tournament.

"If they (Royals) were to ask me where I want to bat, I would say No. 4. But, then, like always, I am open to bat wherever the team needs me and wherever they think I fit the best. It is a team game; whichever way the combinations match up, I am happy to contribute," Parag told PTI.

"I have been doing the finishing role for the last three years now. There is just one name that comes to my mind which I also have said before, MS Dhoni. I do not think anyone else has mastered that art. Going into that role, I always look up to him, how he finishes games or how he takes the game deep," Parag added.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to commence their IPL 2023 journey with a thrilling opening match against the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

