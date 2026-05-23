Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2027? World Cup winner gives massive verdict on CSK legend

Speculation around MS Dhoni’s IPL future has intensified after a World Cup-winning cricketer shared a major verdict on the CSK legend’s possible participation in IPL 2027. The comments have reignited debate among fans over whether Dhoni will continue for another season.

People can’t stop talking about MS Dhoni’s future in the IPL, and Zaheer Khan thinks the legendary skipper might push off retirement for another season. He said Dhoni plans to use the off-season to see if his body holds up, then decide whether he’ll suit up for one more IPL campaign.

So, why did Dhoni miss IPL 2026? Honestly, it was a tough year. Chennai Super Kings didn’t make it to the playoffs for the third time in a row, and Dhoni battled injuries almost from the start. A calf issue sidelined him during pre-season, so he missed the early games. Later, he hurt his thumb, ending any hope of a late comeback.

What about IPL 2027? Zaheer broke it down on Cricbuzz—Dhoni will check in with himself after the off-season. With CSK focusing on younger players and keeping a couple of slots for uncapped talent, the team might’ve used Dhoni in that role as an uncapped player this year. Zaheer pointed out that if CSK finds someone to take the franchise forward, Dhoni could make decisions that help both himself and the team. It’s all about seeing how things go after the break, then deciding when the big auction comes around. And let’s be real, Dhoni always says he’ll decide after the off-season...it’s his thing.

“When it comes to the big auction, and I think the kind of direction which CSK has gone in, which is investing heavily in youngsters, when you’re retaining them, you have two slots of uncapped players."

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“This year CSK maybe in the beginning of the cycle, they used MSD as an uncapped option? So, if they find someone who is going to take the franchise forward, then MS himself, like how he decided that okay, he’s going to be an uncapped player, use that for his advantage, for the franchise’s advantage, so he will look at it that way.

“So if you have that kind of approach, then the next year becomes important for him to come back and then take that call once it comes to the big auction. If you ask him, he’s going to say that, ‘Okay, I’ll see how the off-season goes,’ which every year he’s been doing, isn’t it?," he added.

Murali Kartik, the former Indian spinner, jumped in with his take too. He said no one really knows what Dhoni will do—he’s always kept his cards close, and has pulled off plenty of surprises over the years. Kartik mentioned that people might expect retirement because of Dhoni’s age and injuries, but the bond between Dhoni and the CSK fans is way bigger than just cricket logic.

Dhoni’s made a career out of doing the unexpected, so Kartik thinks another surprise comeback wouldn’t shock him. He summed up the whole vibe: "You never know what’s on Dhoni’s mind—he’s impossible to predict. We can talk about it all day, but nobody’s got a clue." He even admitted that a part of him hopes Dhoni’s age won’t stop him. Kartik gets it—Dhoni’s an emotion for CSK fans, and they want him in yellow no matter what. With Dhoni, logic takes a back seat to the feelings he brings.

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