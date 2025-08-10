Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK legend's candid remark on knee pain leaves fans wondering

The captain who led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup made an appearance at a recent event, where he discussed his future plans, mentioning that he still has plenty of time to decide whether he will play in the IPL 2026 edition or not.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still seven months away, yet the question that remains on everyone's minds is whether MS Dhoni will participate for another season with his franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The long-time icon has been dealing with knee pain season after season, but he continues to prioritize the five-time champions. CSK ended up at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025. Therefore, it is uncertain if Dhoni will return for another season as a player.

The captain who led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup made an appearance at a recent event, where he discussed his future plans, mentioning that he still has plenty of time to decide whether he will play in the IPL 2026 edition or not.

“I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision,” said Dhoni while interacting with the host.

At that moment, a fan leaped in, exclaiming, "You have to play, sir." In response, Dhoni replied with his characteristic wit, stating, "Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai uska take care kaun karega (Who will take care of the pain I have in my knees)?"

Immediately following the IPL 2023 final, which CSK won against the Gujarat Titans, Dhoni had knee surgery in Mumbai. Throughout the season, the wicketkeeper-batter had been coping with a knee injury. He made sure to complete the season before undergoing surgery to allow for an extended rehabilitation period prior to the commencement of the IPL 2024 edition.

In the last two IPL seasons, Dhoni has been batting lower in the order, primarily due to his diminishing speed between the wickets. This decline has been linked to the knee surgery he had.

During the IPL 2025 season, Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined midway through the tournament because of a hairline fracture in his elbow. Consequently, MS Dhoni took over as the stand-in captain.

Unfortunately, he could not turn the team's fortunes around, as the five-time champions ended up at the bottom of the standings. Recently, Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been meeting with CSK officials in Chennai to strategize for the IPL 2026 season.

Reports indicate that Ravichandran Ashwin has communicated to the franchise his desire to part ways and seek a new team. Ashwin had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, taking only seven wickets in nine matches.

