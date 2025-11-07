Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan gives big update on Thala’s participation

Chennai Super Kings CEO has finally addressed the big question every IPL fan is asking — will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? The CSK chief shared an important update on Thala’s future, shedding light on Dhoni’s fitness, plans, and whether fans can expect him to return for another IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has expressed confidence that MS Dhoni will participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The 44-year-old legend has been a pivotal figure for CSK since the league began in 2008. Under his guidance, CSK has secured five IPL championships — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 — as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

If he plays in the 2026 season, it will mark Dhoni’s 17th year with Chennai Super Kings and his 19th overall in the IPL. The only exceptions to this were the two seasons he spent with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant during CSK’s suspension alongside the Rajasthan Royals.

The CEO confirmed this information to Cricbuzz, stating, "MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," as reported by the website.

This announcement coincides with renewed trade discussions regarding Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson potentially joining Chennai Super Kings, according to the website. Earlier speculations had surfaced but did not come to fruition. However, trade talks have resumed ahead of the retention deadline on November 15. It remains uncertain whether Samson will take over the captaincy, as Ruturaj Gaikwad currently holds that position. In return for Samson, RR is expected to request a top player from CSK.

CSK is scheduled to hold a meeting on November 10 and 11 to strategize for the upcoming season. Key figures, including the CEO, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and coach Stephen Fleming, are anticipated to attend, with Dhoni also expected to participate.

Regarding Dhoni, the iconic wicketkeeper led the Super Kings for half of the previous season after Gaikwad was sidelined due to an injury. Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK and has also appeared in 30 matches for the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

Dhoni's prospects in the lucrative Indian league have been a topic of considerable speculation, as has been the trend in recent years. This latest update may finally lay those speculations to rest for the upcoming season.

