FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry

Viral YouTube challenges come to life, MrBeast's theme park with neon-lit arena, games modeled on videos, set to open on...; check details, Watch pics

Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at trailer launch

Amid stiff opposition from TMC, SIR begins in West Bengal, 2.7 crore forms distributed

Zayed Khan performed his mother Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions, here’s why

From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Anubhav Sinha: Filmmakers redefining women leads in Indian cinema

'Isn't Rs 4 lakh alimony enough?’: Supreme Court asks Mohammed Shami's estranged wife as Hasin Jahan challenges Calcutta HC order

What is 'Chicken's Neck'? What steps has India taken to tighten noose around Bangladesh?

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan gives big update on Thala’s participation

'Jaai ke vote daali Bihar': After Brazilian model, this Indian woman is at centre of 'vote chori' row - here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry

'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Jahanara Alam accuses former select

Viral YouTube challenges come to life, MrBeast's theme park with neon-lit arena, games modeled on videos, set to open on...; check details, Watch pics

Viral YouTube challenges come to life, with MrBeast's theme park set to open wit

Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at trailer launch

Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at traile

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan gives big update on Thala’s participation

Chennai Super Kings CEO has finally addressed the big question every IPL fan is asking — will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? The CSK chief shared an important update on Thala’s future, shedding light on Dhoni’s fitness, plans, and whether fans can expect him to return for another IPL season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan gives big update on Thala’s participation
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has expressed confidence that MS Dhoni will participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The 44-year-old legend has been a pivotal figure for CSK since the league began in 2008. Under his guidance, CSK has secured five IPL championships — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 — as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

If he plays in the 2026 season, it will mark Dhoni’s 17th year with Chennai Super Kings and his 19th overall in the IPL. The only exceptions to this were the two seasons he spent with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant during CSK’s suspension alongside the Rajasthan Royals.

The CEO confirmed this information to Cricbuzz, stating, "MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," as reported by the website.

This announcement coincides with renewed trade discussions regarding Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson potentially joining Chennai Super Kings, according to the website. Earlier speculations had surfaced but did not come to fruition. However, trade talks have resumed ahead of the retention deadline on November 15. It remains uncertain whether Samson will take over the captaincy, as Ruturaj Gaikwad currently holds that position. In return for Samson, RR is expected to request a top player from CSK.

CSK is scheduled to hold a meeting on November 10 and 11 to strategize for the upcoming season. Key figures, including the CEO, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and coach Stephen Fleming, are anticipated to attend, with Dhoni also expected to participate.

Regarding Dhoni, the iconic wicketkeeper led the Super Kings for half of the previous season after Gaikwad was sidelined due to an injury. Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK and has also appeared in 30 matches for the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

Focusing on Dhoni, the iconic wicketkeeper took charge of the Super Kings for the latter half of the previous season after Gaikwad was sidelined due to an injury. Dhoni has participated in 248 matches for CSK. Additionally, he has played in 30 games for the Rising Pune Supergiant during 2016 and 2017.

Dhoni's prospects in the lucrative Indian league have been a topic of considerable speculation, as has been the trend in recent years. This latest update may finally lay those speculations to rest for the upcoming season.

Also read| 'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry
'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Jahanara Alam accuses former select
Viral YouTube challenges come to life, MrBeast's theme park with neon-lit arena, games modeled on videos, set to open on...; check details, Watch pics
Viral YouTube challenges come to life, with MrBeast's theme park set to open wit
Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at trailer launch
Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at traile
Amid stiff opposition from TMC, SIR begins in West Bengal, 2.7 crore forms distributed
Amid stiff opposition from TMC, SIR begins in West Bengal
Zayed Khan performed his mother Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions, here’s why
Zayed Khan performed his mother Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE