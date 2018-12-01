Will MS Dhoni play 2019 World Cup? Here's what his CSK boss Stephen Fleming has to say

MS Dhoni's form with the willow has created a ruckus in the country and while a few have spoken not in the former captain's favour, his Chennai Super Kings' boss Stephen Fleming has come out in his support.

"I think India have enough options within their squad to include Dhoni because his strength is immeasurable. Watching him in the last IPL, his batting was as good as it has been.

He needs to have the confidence to go and play like that in the One Day Internationals and I think the big stage is something he is looking forward to," Fleming told Gulf news.

Out of the 20 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he has played this year, Dhoni has scored only 275 runs at an average of 25 - his lowest returns in a year he has played more than three ODIs (In 2004, he played only three ODIs and averaged 9.50).

Since Dhoni only plays limited-overs cricket, his recent omission from the shortest format indeed has left many questions answered about his future in the Indian team.

Dhoni plays only limited-overs cricket but with his axing from T20I team, he now has only nine ODIs and maybe three T20Is, if picked in the side, in New Zealand next year to prove his doubters wrong.

Dhoni, who has scored 10,173 runs from 331 ODIs at an average of 50.11, stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017.