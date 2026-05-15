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Will MS Dhoni finally return tonight? Latest update ahead of LSG vs CSK clash

Ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash, speculations around MS Dhoni's return began making headlines, with fans eagerly awaiting to see the CSK star back in action.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 15, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

Will MS Dhoni finally return tonight? Latest update ahead of LSG vs CSK clash
MS Dhoni has not played even a single game in IPL 2026 so far. (Pic Credits: Instagram/chennaiipl)
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday to earn vital two points and better their chances for the next round. CSK's journey in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been full of ups and downs despite the inclusion of star wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson in the squad. However, fans believe things could have been much better for the CSK if 'Thala' MS Dhoni had been part of the Playing XI.

 

For those unversed, Dhoni has missed every single game of the IPL 2026 so far as he sustained a calf injury during the CSK pre-season camp. Even though he has undergone rehabilitation and has been spotted during training sessions, CSK's medical staff has taken a precautionary step to avoid further complications.

 

Will MS Dhoni finally return to action tonight?

 

MS Dhoni, who was initially ruled out for two weeks, hasn't returned to action even after that. Some online reports suggest that Dhoni himself does not want to be a part of the team, so that he does not disrupt the winning combination.

 

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Dhoni was scheduled to travel with the CSK squad to Lucknow but later decided to avoid it. If the report turns out to be true, then this will be disappointing news for CSK fans, who were awaiting to see their favourite star on the field.

 

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2019, is on the verge of his retirement from the IPL as well. He is already 44 years old and will turn 45 in July this year. Meanwhile, his fans are well aware of the fact that Dhoni might announce his retirement from all forms of cricket soon, but speculations around him playing another game make headlines every time ahead of a CSK match.

 

LSG vs CSK clash

 

On Friday night, LSG will host the five-time champions in Lucknow after facing defeat at Chepauk a few days back. The match will be a do-or-die one for CSK as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side need to win all their remaining games in order to stay alive in the tournament.

 

On the other hand, LSG are already out of the Playoffs race.

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