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Will MS Dhoni finally return to action tonight against KKR? Big update on CSK legend ahead of Chepauk clash

Fans of Chennai Super Kings are eagerly awaiting MS Dhoni, who has been missing out on games so far in IPL 2026. Will he finally make his return in tonight's game against KKR? Let's find out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

Will MS Dhoni finally return to action tonight against KKR? Big update on CSK legend ahead of Chepauk clash
CSK to face KKR in Chennai tonight in Match No 22 of IPL 2026
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MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings star wicketkeeper batter, has been out of action since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on March 28. He was away from the field due to a calf injury. However, Dhoni was spotted in the nets on Monday at Chepauk ahead of the high-voltage clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The CSK star took part in light training, which included mostly throwdowns from batting coach Michael Hussey. Fans are drawing conclusions that Dhoni might play the upcoming game against Kolkata on Tuesday, but as an Impact Player.

 

Will MS Dhoni finally return to action tonight vs KKR?

 

Dhoni is still recovering from a calf strain, and due to this, he missed all the initial four games in IPL 2026. Since he was spotted practising for batting, he is unlikely to play the full game as a wicketkeeper-batter against Kolkata in Chepauk.

 

Not only this, the team's management has now allowed Dhoni to travel with the team for away games, considering his speedy recovery.

 

Former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan suggested that CSK should use Dhoni as an Impact sub, especially when the team is chasing a target. ''If MS Dhoni is fit, then CSK should bring him in as the impact player. If the team management feels they need a short burst of runs from him, especially when they are chasing, then bringing him in as the impact sub will allow them to make the best use of his batting abilities. Playing as an impact player will mean he may not have to do a lot of running,'' McClenaghan said on JioStar.

 

''He can just come in, smack the ball into the stands, and do his job of finishing in style. His aggressive stroke-making ability will come in handy for Cennai when they are chasing big scores,'' he added.

 

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