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Will MS Dhoni become CSK mentor? R Ashwin makes big claim after Zaheer Khan’s appointment

Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked speculation about MS Dhoni’s potential role as a mentor at Chennai Super Kings after Zaheer Khan’s reported appointment as head coach. Ashwin’s statement has raised questions about Dhoni’s future responsibilities at CSK ahead of IPL 2027.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

Will MS Dhoni become CSK mentor? R Ashwin makes big claim after Zaheer Khan’s appointment
File photo of MS Dhoni and R Ashwin. (Credit: BCCI)
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have revamped their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027. Zaheer Khan is now the head coach. Mohit Sharma is expected to take over as bowling coach and CSK will soon announce a new batting coach to replace Michael Hussey. As for MS Dhoni, he hasn’t retired yet and seems ready to play at least another season.

After Zaheer’s appointment, R Ashwin weighed in on Dhoni’s new role. He thinks Dhoni will shift into a mentor position which might put him on the bench more often.

“With this new coaching lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how Dhoni, Zaheer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad work together,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “Dhoni will probably guide the squad as a mentor. I’m curious if Gaikwad will look to Zaheer more or still go back to Dhoni for advice.”

Ashwin also talked about the coaching change. “Fleming really adapted himself to suit Dhoni’s leadership—he was a perfect fit. I’m surprised to see CSK decide he couldn’t do the same for a new captain after a couple of years. Fleming always adjusted to whatever the team and captain needed,” he added.

Dhoni missed all of IPL 2026 after an injury benched him for the whole season. He was supposed to return mid-season, but another injury during practice kept him out.

It looks like Ruturaj Gaikwad will stay on as captain. CSK haven’t suggested any change there. Gaikwad has been leading since IPL 2024, when he took over from Dhoni. Under his captaincy, CSK missed the playoffs in IPL 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league game. In IPL 2025, an injury sidelined Gaikwad, so he couldn’t play every match. The team didn’t make it past the league stage in IPL 2026 either.

CSK haven’t lifted the IPL trophy since 2023, which was Dhoni’s last full season in charge. All five of their titles came with Dhoni and former coach Stephen Fleming working together at the top.

Also read| Suresh Raina to become CSK’s next batting coach after Michael Hussey’s exit? Former India star breaks silence

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