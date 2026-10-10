Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit? Aakash Chopra gives blunt verdict

Will Mohammed Shami make a comeback to the Indian cricket team following developments surrounding Ajit Agarkar? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shares his blunt assessment of Shami’s international future, his comeback prospects and the challenges facing the veteran fast bowler.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian team stands out as the most eye-catching call by the BCCI selection committee since Ajit Agarkar stepped aside. Bringing back Bhuvneshwar at 36 has sparked plenty of debate among fans. Some wonder if the BCCI is once again leaning on experienced pacers like him and Mohammed Shami, even though the team has been trying to transition to a newer pace attack. But Aakash Chopra, the former India cricketer and well-known commentator, thinks Shami's return is a much longer shot.

Chopra isn't completely ruling Shami out but he shared that Agarkar wasn’t the only obstacle. According to him, nearly every selector was hesitant about recalling the 36-year-old.

“If Bhuvi has come, will Shami also come? I think we will be fooling ourselves if we feel that one guy was stopping everyone and that only he was resisting and everyone else wanted to pick them,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He kept going: “It is not possible because it is a five-member selection committee. I can actually vouch that I have spoken to the selectors, and all of them are on the same page. So, it's not like the chairman randomly said it and everyone was agreeing.”

Looking at Shami’s chance to make a comeback in ODIs, Chopra mentioned that the New Zealand series might be his last shot.

“There are discussions that Shami's name might come in the ODI team. I am not saying that it cannot come, but will it come just because Ajit Agarkar has left? That I don't agree,” Chopra said.

He pressed the point, “The big thing is that this is his last opportunity if you are looking at the 2027 World Cup, because if not now, then when after this?”

As for what happens next, even Chopra admits he doesn’t have the inside scoop. “So will Mohammad Shami actually be back? I don't have any inside information. This is not outside the realm of possibilities, but whether it will happen we really don't know.”

Heading into the New Zealand tour, India has real questions hanging over their pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah’s workload is always a concern and injuries to Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Hardik Pandya don’t make things easier. With five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests scheduled, India will probably need a big group of fast bowlers for the trip.

Shami isn’t in the T20I squad. Whether his name pops up for the ODIs is still up in the air. Expect India to announce their squad for that leg of the tour around mid-October.

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