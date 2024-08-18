Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Shami has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup.

Just a few days ago, experienced Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami raised concerns once more when he admitted that he doesn't know when he will be back in action.

“It’s difficult to say when I will be back,” he said during his felicitation ceremony in Kolkata.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah provided a significant update on Shami's return date, all but confirming his availability for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series in December.

BCCI's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, expressed optimism last month regarding Shami's potential return for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The series is set to commence on September 19th on home turf.

“September 19 is the first Test and that was always the goal. I don’t know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that,” he had said before India’s departure for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Concerns were reignited after Shami revealed uncertainty regarding his return date to competitive action and the BCCI did not include him in the opening round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy. However, Shah has put all concerns to rest by guaranteeing Shami's presence in the Indian team for the upcoming tour of Australia later this year. The team will be playing five Tests with the goal of securing a spot in the World Test Championship final for the third consecutive time.

"Our team is already well prepared. We have rested Jasprit Bumrah for a while now. Mohammad Shami is expected to be fit too. This is an experienced Indian side now. Seniors like Rohit and Kohli are fit," he told Times of India when asked about India's preparation for the Australia series.

"Your question about Shami is right... he will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia," Shah added.

According to the latest directive from the BCCI, Mohammed Shami will need to demonstrate his capabilities in domestic cricket in order to secure a spot on the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Australia or the series against New Zealand at home in October.

