FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
WWE legend Brock Lesnar announces retirement after SummerSlam loss to Oba Femi

WWE legend Brock Lesnar announces retirement after SummerSlam loss to Oba Femi

Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cinema across the Gulf

Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cine

Amol Walvekar's Contribution to AI in Silicon Valley

Amol Walvekar's Contribution to AI in Silicon Valley

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Will Mohammad Amir play in IPL? Ex-Pakistan pacer drops big hint after UK citizenship

Mohammad Amir has hinted at the possibility of playing in the IPL after becoming a British citizen. The former Pakistan pacer said he is eligible to feature in the league if given an opportunity, sparking fresh speculation over a potential IPL stint in the coming seasons.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

Will Mohammad Amir play in IPL? Ex-Pakistan pacer drops big hint after UK citizenship
Mohammad Amir (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Since the second season of the Indian Premier League, Pakistan’s players have been shut out completely—none of their stars have featured in the tournament since then. Now, things have changed for one of their biggest names: Mohammad Amir is suddenly eligible to play in the IPL because he’s officially a British citizen. Naturally, that set off speculation about whether he’ll actually join the league. Amir didn’t give a straight answer when asked about it during The Hundred. He kept it brief, saying, “Uska kuch nahi pata (I don’t know anything about it),” so there’s nothing official yet on his IPL plans.

On the other hand, Amir confirmed that he’ll be back in the Pakistan Super League for 2027, but there’s a twist: he’ll have to play as an overseas player, not a local one. The reason? Since he now holds a British passport, PSL regulations consider him a foreign player. He talked about this shift on Wisden’s The Scoop Extended podcast, admitting that his new citizenship changes his registration status for franchise leagues everywhere.

This switch has created a headache for Amir’s current team, The Pindiz. They picked him in the 2026 PSL auction for PKR 5.4 crore as a marquee domestic fast bowler—essentially betting on him as a top local talent alongside players like Naseem Shah. Under PSL rules, Amir and the rest of that year’s picks were given two-year deals covering both 2026 and 2027.

But here’s the problem: Pindiz signed him as a local player, and now he’s reclassified as a foreign one. That throws his contract into legal limbo. It’s up to the PCB to step in and clarify the rules. The league needs to decide if Pindiz can simply switch Amir into an overseas slot, renegotiate his contract, or if they have to release him into the draft pool for other teams to go after next season. So, right now, everything’s up in the air—and all eyes are on what the PCB does next.

Also read| Bhuvneshwar Kumar shuts down R Ashwin's ODI recall push: 'I've already played for India'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
WWE legend Brock Lesnar announces retirement after SummerSlam loss to Oba Femi
WWE legend Brock Lesnar announces retirement after SummerSlam loss to Oba Femi
Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cinema across the Gulf
Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cine
Amol Walvekar's Contribution to AI in Silicon Valley
Amol Walvekar's Contribution to AI in Silicon Valley
Will Mohammad Amir play in IPL? Ex-Pakistan pacer drops big hint after UK citizenship
Will Mohammad Amir play in IPL? Ex-Pakistan pacer drops big hint
Why are Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra living separately? Actor breaks silence
Why are Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra living separately?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement