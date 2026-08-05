Will Mohammad Amir play in IPL? Ex-Pakistan pacer drops big hint after UK citizenship

Mohammad Amir has hinted at the possibility of playing in the IPL after becoming a British citizen. The former Pakistan pacer said he is eligible to feature in the league if given an opportunity, sparking fresh speculation over a potential IPL stint in the coming seasons.

Since the second season of the Indian Premier League, Pakistan’s players have been shut out completely—none of their stars have featured in the tournament since then. Now, things have changed for one of their biggest names: Mohammad Amir is suddenly eligible to play in the IPL because he’s officially a British citizen. Naturally, that set off speculation about whether he’ll actually join the league. Amir didn’t give a straight answer when asked about it during The Hundred. He kept it brief, saying, “Uska kuch nahi pata (I don’t know anything about it),” so there’s nothing official yet on his IPL plans.

On the other hand, Amir confirmed that he’ll be back in the Pakistan Super League for 2027, but there’s a twist: he’ll have to play as an overseas player, not a local one. The reason? Since he now holds a British passport, PSL regulations consider him a foreign player. He talked about this shift on Wisden’s The Scoop Extended podcast, admitting that his new citizenship changes his registration status for franchise leagues everywhere.

This switch has created a headache for Amir’s current team, The Pindiz. They picked him in the 2026 PSL auction for PKR 5.4 crore as a marquee domestic fast bowler—essentially betting on him as a top local talent alongside players like Naseem Shah. Under PSL rules, Amir and the rest of that year’s picks were given two-year deals covering both 2026 and 2027.

But here’s the problem: Pindiz signed him as a local player, and now he’s reclassified as a foreign one. That throws his contract into legal limbo. It’s up to the PCB to step in and clarify the rules. The league needs to decide if Pindiz can simply switch Amir into an overseas slot, renegotiate his contract, or if they have to release him into the draft pool for other teams to go after next season. So, right now, everything’s up in the air—and all eyes are on what the PCB does next.

Also read| Bhuvneshwar Kumar shuts down R Ashwin's ODI recall push: 'I've already played for India'