'Will miss playing in front of huge crowd': Shikhar Dhawan

Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has expressed his thoughts on how all players will miss playing in front of a packed crowd if the tournaments are gonna take place behind closed doors for some time amid coronavirus outbreak.

Dhawan was doing an Instagram live chat with former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews and it was then that the Indian batsman was asked to give his take on playing behind closed doors.

"Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura, but at the same time it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two months now," Dhawan told Mathews.

"Once we go back, we all will be very hungry to play and perform for our teams, it is going to be good fun, at the end of the day, when we are playing, it is always a good feeling," he added.

Dhawan will be representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which the BCCI had to postpone the until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking about the cash-rich tournament Shikhar said, "Hopefully, the IPL will happen, I always think in a positive manner, it will be really good if the tournament goes ahead, the security of everyone will need to be taken care of, if it happens, it will really good as it brings a lot of positivity".

"It's very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood, it will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," he added.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.