Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar, in the league stage, suffered a niggle during a game with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and had to leave the field after bowling just one over. Due to this injury, he missed the last MI game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Playoffs. So, will he be returning back to the Playing XI in the upcoming do-or-die match against PBKS in Qualifier 2?

Will Deepak Chahar play in Qualifier 2?

A report by ESPNCricinfo suggests that Mumbai Indians coaches and medical staff were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for an unscheduled visit to look at their injured fast bowler, Deepak Chahar, and give him a fitness test.

Chahar was also spotted padding both under and above his left knee. As per the report, he started off with sideways movements with a resistance band around his legs

Reece Topley is most likely to replace Chahar if his injured leg doesn't take the strain well. Reece was also the only other player who was present at Ahmedabad's stadium.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are awaiting the comeback of their star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who last played on May 18, before he suffered an injury to the right wrist.

Mumbai Indians - One step away from IPL 2025 Final

Hardik Pandya-led side witnessed ups and downs in their IPL 2025 campaign. They began their IPL season with a couple of losses but came back with a bang and clinched six consecutive matches, making their way into the Playoffs. They played their first Playoffs game, Eliminator, against the Gujarat Titans and won the match by 20 runs. They will now face PBKS in the Qualifier game at Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1. If they win this upcoming match, MI will reach finals of IPL 20255 and face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).