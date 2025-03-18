The 22-year-old, who impressed with his blistering pace exceeding 150 kmph during his debut IPL season, took seven wickets in four matches before injury forced him out of the tournament.

India's pace bowler Mayank Yadav has resumed bowling practice at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, a positive sign for the Lucknow Super Giants as they await fitness clearance from the BCCI. Yadav has been recovering from a lumbar stress injury sustained during his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh last October. He posted a video on his Instagram story showing him bowling in the nets under the supervision of support staff.

While reports suggest that Mayank Yadav is likely to miss the first half of IPL 2025 due to his ongoing recovery, his recent return to bowling practice has given hope to Lucknow Super Giants fans for an early return. The 22-year-old, who impressed with his blistering pace exceeding 150 kmph during his debut IPL season, took seven wickets in four matches before injury forced him out of the tournament. He also earned Player of the Match honors in two consecutive matches.

Following his successful IPL campaign, Yadav made his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh, claiming four wickets in three matches before suffering an injury.

The Lucknow Super Giants retained Mayank Yadav for a significant sum of Rs 11 crore ahead of last year's IPL mega auction, recognising his impressive debut season. He initially joined the franchise for Rs 20 lakh as an uncapped fast bowler ahead of the 2024 season.

The BCCI has not officially confirmed details regarding Mayank's injury, reports suggest that he is dealing with a stress-related issue in his lower back on the left side.

In February, Zaheer Khan, the team director of Lucknow Super Giants, revealed that the franchise is working closely with the BCCI's medical team to ensure a proper recovery plan for Mayank Yadav. He emphasized that Mayank's return to the team will only be considered once he is fully fit.

"As much as we are keen on having him (play IPL 2025), we want him 150% fit not just 100% fit so we'll do everything possible to get him there," he had said.

The Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam, with Rishabh Pant leading the Delhi side.