Indian cricketer KL Rahul has expressed his flexibility in batting at any position for the team and utilizing his experience in whatever role is required of him ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia in Adelaide. Following his impressive performance in the 1st Test in Perth, where he opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, there has been a debate on whether Rahul should continue as an opener.

Rahul's stellar half-century and record-breaking opening partnership of 201 runs with Jaiswal played a crucial role in India's commanding 295-run victory in Perth. While Rahul scored 77 runs, Jaiswal's remarkable 161-run knock stole the spotlight.

Despite calls to maintain the opening pair of Rahul and Jaiswal in the upcoming Adelaide Test, with Rohit Sharma's return and Shubman Gill also set to come back, the final decision on Rahul's position in the batting order remains uncertain. When asked about his preference, Rahul stated that he is willing to adapt to any role for the benefit of the team.

“I just want to be in the playing XI, go out there and bat and play for the team. I just go there and try and see what I need to do to get runs in a particular situation. Luckily I have batted in different positions,” Rahul said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd Test on Wednesday.

“Early on, when I was asked to bat at different positions, it was a bit of a challenge mentally. How to play those first 20-25 balls? how early can I attack? Those things were a problem earlier, but it has gotten easy with the experience of playing in different formats,” he added.

Rahul maintained a sense of mystery regarding his batting position for the upcoming Adelaide Test against Australia when questioned by a reporter. The Indian batsman indicated that he has been informed of his designated position but has been instructed not to disclose it to the media during the press conference. Additionally, he shared that he was informed well in advance about opening the innings in the Perth Test, allowing him ample time to prepare for the role.

Having previously batted in the middle order for India during their Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Rahul was subsequently dropped from the team. However, he was elevated to the opening position in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma for the series opener against Australia in Perth. With India currently leading the five-match series 1-0, they are set to face off against the visitors in the second Test, a day-night match scheduled to commence on Friday, December 06.

