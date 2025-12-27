Will Kane Williamson do a Virat Kohli? New Zealand great may walk away from 10,000-run Test dream

Speculation is growing that Kane Williamson may step away from chasing the 10,000-run milestone in Test cricket. The New Zealand great could follow a path similar to Virat Kohli, prioritising workload and longevity as his Test future remains under discussion.

When Virat Kohli walked away from Test cricket about seven months ago, he left the game just 770 runs shy of that magical 10,000-run mark. He finished with 9,230 runs, just missing out on joining an exclusive club—a group that only a handful of players worldwide, and even fewer Indians, have managed to join. By bowing out at 36, Kohli decided he was done chasing numbers.

Now, it looks like Kane Williamson might be thinking along the same lines. He’s 35, and lately, he’s been talking about taking things “series by series.” That’s raised some real questions about whether he’ll actually get to 10,000 Test runs. Williamson’s already stepped away from T20Is, and he’s on a lighter contract these days. He’s made it clear he’s thinking carefully about how much longer he wants to play Tests.

Let’s talk about the comparison between Kohli and Williamson. They’re both all-time greats, no doubt. But look closer at their Test careers and you’ll spot some interesting numbers:

Kohli played 113 Tests and racked up 9,230 runs, averaging 49.15, with 29 centuries and 7 double hundreds. Williamson, still going, has played over 100 Tests. He’s already scored more than 8,800 runs, with a batting average above 54, 32 centuries, and 6 double tons.

So even though Williamson’s played fewer matches, he’s got more centuries and a better average. He’s right in the mix to be the first New Zealander ever to reach 10,000 Test runs—if he decides to keep at it.

When people ask Williamson about retirement or chasing that big milestone, he keeps the focus on the team. He’s never been one to get caught up in personal stats.

"That's funny, eh? Like, you play one Test and you're pretty stoked and then you hang around for a bit and then you have other conversations like maybe the question you were asking [10,000 Test runs]. For me it's about contribution [to the team]. I've never really played for, you know... just never used this team for my own personal gain, and I know cricket's sort of saturated in stats, but you're wanting to go out and contribute to a team that you care about, so whatever runs you get are not really yours, they're for the team, and so what you end up on is whatever it is, and there's so many factors to that, you know," Williamson said.

"There's the amount of games you play, there's the amount of opportunities that you get to bat, blah, blah, blah. But that's not really why I love the game, and so for me it's about continuing to commit to the reasons why I love it, and that's being a part of a group and trying to contribute as much as you can," he continued.

"Yeah, it's almost series-by-series, and like I say after this, there's a pretty large block away from the group as well, and there'll be more conversations had. Yeah, so just kind of cross those bridges as we come, and like I mentioned earlier, just with the balance in mind for the young family. Yeah, I mean, my position's still the same. It's the balance, and I've got a young family, and that takes a lot of my time and attention now, and I'm still enjoying my cricket."

"As long as that's at the forefront...and New Zealand Cricket have been really helpful and respectful of that as well. And so whilst I'm still here, I want to try and contribute as much as I can and give to the team as much as I can, and it's great to be involved in this series at home again. I mean, there's quite a big break post this, so plenty more time to weigh all these things up," he concluded.

But will he go for it? So far, only 15 players have ever broken the 10,000-run barrier in Test cricket. Joe Root and Steve Smith are both active and already in that club, with Smith being the latest to join in 2025.

If Williamson keeps going, he’d become number 16 overall, and the first from New Zealand. He clearly has the skill, but listening to him, you get the sense that family and team matter more than making history.

