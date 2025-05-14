Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume from May 17, and franchises were told to reassemble their players soon. However, there are still many overseas players who might not return for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are currently enjoying one of their best Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons ever, as they are sitting in the 3rd spot in the Points Table with 15 points and have high chances of reaching the Playoffs. However, it might not be as easy as it sounds for PBKS as their several overseas players who have still not confirmed their return for the remainder of IPL 2025. These players include Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, and Aaron Hardie. Jansen and Inglis have also been announced in the Australian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) against South Africa on June 11.

BCCI suspended IPL 2025 last Thursday due to soaring cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, several PBKS overseas staff stayed in India, including head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coaches Brad Haddin and James Hopes. PBKS has also asked its players and support staff to assemble in the next two days.

According to ESPNCricinfo, PBKS will resume its training on Thursday in Jaipur ahead of its remaining three group stage fixtures against Rajasthan Royals on May 18, Delhi Capitals on May 24, and Mumbai Indians on May 26.

PBKS' current standings in the Points Table

PBKS is in the third spot with 15 points from 11 fixtures and stands in a promising position to qualify for the Playoffs. Punjab was in the middle of their fixture against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 8, but the match was abandoned due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Upcoming matches of IPL 2025

After the cessation of hostilities on Saturday, the BCCI held conversations with the government and stakeholders. On Monday, the Indian cricket board released a statement announcing the schedule of the 17 remaining fixtures.

Six venues were selected for the 13 league games, featuring Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. However, the venues for the playoffs have yet to be announced.

According to the new schedule, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 29. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 30 and June 1, respectively. The 18th edition of the IPL will conclude on June 3. The venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.