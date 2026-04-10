Will Josh Hazlewood play tonight in RR vs RCB game of IPL 2026? Big injury update for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Will the Australian pacer, who has been out of action since last November, return for the RR vs RCB clash in Guwahati on Friday? Check out the latest update on his injury.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, are set to lock horns with the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The clash will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. So far, both sides are unbeaten in the tournament, as RR have emerged victorious in all three games, whereas RCB have also won both of their opening matches. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, RCB is expecting the return of its star Australian pacer, Josh Hazlewood, who has been out of action due to injury.

Will Josh Hazlewood return in RR vs RCB clash tonight?

Josh Hazlewood has been out of action since last November, and the right-arm pacer even missed The Ashes 2025-26, followed by the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. RCB will not alone make the call for Hazlewood's availability for the upcoming game in Guwahati; Cricket Australia will also need to give medical clearance. The latest media reports suggest that Hazlewood is unlikely to play the game against RR as he is yet to recover completely from the injury.

For those unversed, Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury last year. Along with the hamstring, he has also been dealing with an Achilles niggle, because of which his recovery has been a bit slower.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood played a pivotal role in RCB's triumph in the previous edition of the IPL as he picked up 25 wickets in 12 matches.

In his absence, RCB has been backed by Jacob Duffy, who has been quite impressive in the first two games as he picked up five wickets, three against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and two against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RR vs RCB: Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rajat Patidar (C), Phil Salt (WK), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, and Rasikh Salam.