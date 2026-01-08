Will Joe Root retire before breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records? England legend drops massive hint

Joe Root has sparked fresh retirement speculation after dropping a major hint about his future in Test cricket. With Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time records in sight, the England great’s comments have reignited debate over whether he will play long enough to chase history.

When 2026 kicked off, Joe Root had just turned 35. Sachin Tendulkar’s records were right there in front of him, almost like a challenge. Right now, Root’s chasing all sorts of big milestones in Test cricket: most runs, hundreds, fifties, 50-plus scores, and appearances. Every single one of those belongs to Sachin. Root actually has a real shot at breaking them all. But is he going to hang up his boots before that happens?

After smashing 160 against Australia in the last Test of the Ashes 2025-26, Root sat down with the media and talked about what’s next. Would he ever play another Ashes Test in Australia? Earlier in the series, he’d already put up an unbeaten 138 in Brisbane. Before this tour, he hadn’t scored a single Test hundred Down Under, not even in three tours. Then suddenly—two centuries in just a few weeks.

Will Joe Root Play Another Ashes Series in Australia?

England heads back to Australia in early 2027 for a special one-off Test at the MCG—150 years of Test cricket, so it’s a big deal. But the next Ashes series in Australia isn’t until 2029-30. Root will be 39 by then. He says he wants to be there, but he hasn’t given a straight answer. He turns 36 this year. After the last Ashes Test, he was caught thanking the crowd, which got people wondering if maybe that was his Australian farewell.

"I think you might be looking into it a little bit too much. I just felt like we've had some amazing support throughout this series, and we've not been able to achieve what we set out to as a group. But at no point has that (support) ever wavered, and that's never wavered whenever I've come out here on tour, it's been exceptional. And it's a way of saying thank you, really. Who knows? We'll see. I'd love to, but we'll see how things unfold in time," he told reporters.

How Close Is Joe Root to Sachin Tendulkar’s Records?

Right now, Root needs 1,985 runs to become the top run-scorer in Test history. He’s chasing 11 more hundreds, three fifties, 13 scores over fifty, and 38 more appearances to take down Sachin’s records in each category. As it stands, Root already has the most runs in the World Test Championship and the most catches in Tests. How many more records can he grab before he calls it a day? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Joe Root’s Legacy

Whether Root overtakes Sachin in one record or several, his place among the greats is set. Since 2012, he’s been England’s go-to guy for runs, and over the past five years, he’s taken things to another level. How many more runs, how many more tons? Let’s see where he finishes. One thing’s for sure—he’s already a legend.

