Will Joe Root break Shubman Gill's record of most runs in 2025? Know in detail

England star batter Joe Root is on the verge of surpassing Shubman Gill's record of most international runs in 2025. Check how far he is from breaking the record.

Shubman Gill, Team India's Test and ODI skipper, has had an outstanding 2025 across all formats of the game. However, he has been dropped from the squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 due to his poor form in T20Is recently. Despite this, he is the leading run scorer of the year in all three formats combined. Gill has played 35 international matches this year and scored 1,764 runs at an average of 49. These figures include seven centuries and three half-centuries with a strike rate of 76.46.

On the other hand, England's star batter Joe Root is also quite close to shattering Shubman Gill's record of most international runs in 2025. In 24 matches so far, Root has amassed 1,598 runs at an average of 57.07, which includes seven centuries and five half-centuries.

It means that Root is just 166 runs short of surpassing Shubman Gill's record, which he can achieve in the upcoming Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne against Australia.

Most international runs by a player in 2025

Shubman Gill (India) - 1,764 runs

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 1,760 runs

Joe Root (England) - 1,598 runs

Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe) - 1,585 runs

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan) - 1,569 runs

Meanwhile, Joe Root has not been able to perform well in the ongoing Ashes against Australia. In the previous match in Adelaide, the English batter managed to score just 19 runs and 39 runs in the first and second innings, respectively.

In the last innings, England was required to chase a target of 435 runs, but the visitors fell short by 82 runs and lost the match. Australia not only won the match but also clinched the series and they are leading it 3-0 after Adelaide Test.