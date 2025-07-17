Will Joe Root break Sachin Tendulkar's historic Test record at Old Trafford? England's star all-rounder set to become...

England star all-rounder Joe Root is all set to script history in the upcoming 4th Test match in the 5-match series against India, scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. Know in detail about it below.

England's all-rounder Joe Root, who scored 100 and 40 runs in the recently concluded Lord's Test against India, is all set to break Sachin Tendulkar's historic Test record. If England manages to win the upcoming Test against India, Joe Root will become the 10th player in the world with the most wins in the format. With the win at the iconic Lord's, Root equalled Tendulkar in the elite list of most wins in Test cricket. Both Root and Tendulkar now have 72 victories to their name in the red-ball format of the sport and are joint 11th on the list.

Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of most Test wins as an Indian, while Joe Root is in third position on the list of English players. Only England players who are ahead of Root in the list are James Anderson and Stuart Broad, with 83 and 76 wins, respectively.

Players with most wins in Test cricket - Record list

Ricky Ponting - 108

Shane Warne - 92

Steve Waugh - 86

Glenn McGrath - 84

James Anderson - 83

Jacques Kallies - 82

Nathan Lyon - 79

Stuart Broad - 76

Mark Boucher - 74

Adam Gilchrist - 73

Joe Root - 72

Sachin Tendulkar - 72

IND vs ENG Old Trafford Test

India and England will be locking horns again at Old Trafford in the 4th-Test match of the 5-match series, starting July 23. Currently, the home side is leading the series against the touring nation 2-1. India lost the previous game to England by 22 runs in a nail-biting last Session of Day 5 at Lord's.