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Will Jatin Sapru leave commentary after IPL 2026? Star presenter finally responds

Will Jatin Sapru leave commentary after IPL 2026? Star presenter finally respond

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Will Jatin Sapru leave commentary after IPL 2026? Star presenter finally responds

Jatin Sapru has addressed speculation about quitting commentary after Indian Premier League 2026. The popular presenter broke his silence on viral rumours surrounding his future, clarifying his stance amid growing discussion among cricket fans on social media.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST

Will Jatin Sapru leave commentary after IPL 2026? Star presenter finally responds
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Jatin Sapru has finally broken his silence about the swirling rumors that he’s leaving the commentary box after IPL 2026, and his response couldn’t be clearer. Social media’s been buzzing with talk that he’s planning to trade the mic for his own business, with plenty of worried fans fueling the fire. But Sapru took things into his own hands and shut the gossip down, calling it all baseless.

So, where did these rumors even come from? It all started with a viral post suggesting IPL 2026 would be Sapru’s last hurrah as a commentator. Suddenly, everyone was talking—fans worried about losing one of the voices that’s become almost synonymous with IPL cricket. Some even believed he was ready to ditch broadcasting and dive into the world of entrepreneurship. Just like that, news spread, and speculation took over cricket Twitter.

When Sapru finally responded, he didn’t hold back. On social media, he said, “What business? So sorry to break it to these ‘sources’—cricket and good vibes are the only two things I deal in.” That put the rumors to bed and set fans’ minds at ease: he isn’t stepping away from commentary any time soon.

Fans care for a reason. Sapru’s become one of the most recognizable faces—and voices—in Indian cricket. With his energy, clarity, and easy connection to viewers, he’s helped shape the way cricket’s presented, especially in the IPL era. For lots of people, you just can’t imagine IPL coverage without him.

So, is he really leaving after IPL 2026? There’s nothing to suggest that. Sapru’s statement says it all: he’s sticking with cricket broadcasting. Fans can expect his high-energy analysis and familiar voice on air through IPL 2026 and beyond. For now, those rumors are laid to rest—he’s not going anywhere.

Also read| CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April, set to miss big MI clash: Report

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Will Jatin Sapru leave commentary after IPL 2026? Star presenter finally responds
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