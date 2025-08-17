'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Will Jasprit Bumrah play in Asia Cup 2025? Star pacer updates BCCI about his availability status

Ahead of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, commencing on September 9, India's star pacer has informed the selectors about his availability for the tournament. Check out what he said.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Will Jasprit Bumrah play in Asia Cup 2025? Star pacer updates BCCI about his availability status
Bumrah was recently a part of the Test series against England

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is all set to commence on September 9 in the UAE. Several major teams are yet to announce their 15-member squad for the tournament, including India. The All India Men's Senior Selection Committee and Ajit Agarkar are set to meet in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19, to select the best players for the upcoming tournament. Ahead of this meeting, Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed his availability status to the management.

 

Will Bumrah play Asia Cup 2025?

 

According to a report by The Indian Express, Bumrah has informed the selectors of his willingness to play in the upcoming tournament. ''Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for the Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week,'' the Indian Express reported, quoting a source.

 

Apart from him, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead Team India, as he was announced as the T20I captain post the retirement of Rohit Sharma after the 2024 World Cup. India's newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, is also expected to play under Gill's leadership.

 

India's fixtures in Asia Cup 2025

 

Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9 with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong game, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. India will play its first game against the host UAE on September 10. Team India's next opponent will be arch-rivals Pakistan, which is scheduled for September 14.

 

The final league stage game for India will be against Oman, which will be played on September 19. The tournament will conclude with the finals to be played on September 28.

