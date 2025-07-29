Twitter
Will Jasprit Bumrah play 5th and final Test at Oval? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spills the beans

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has already played three out of four matches in the Test series. It will be interesting to see whether he would be included in the Playing XI for the crucial and final game of the series.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 07:53 PM IST

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 5th and final Test at Oval? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spills the beans
In the previous game, Bumrah took two wickets against England

India and England are set to lock horns on Thursday, July 31, for the 5th and final Test match at the iconic Oval. England are currently leading the 5-match Test series by 2-1, and the upcoming match holds much importance for Team India, if they want to stop the home side from lifting the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, the Shubman Gill-led side has suffered several blows so far, and there are several players who have been ruled out of the series due to injuries. But one of its star pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, who was available for just three matches in the series, remains in question for many cricket fans. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has come forward to answer the same.

 

Will Bumrah play at The Oval?

 

In a press conference, Kotak said, ''No discussion on Jasprit Bumrah playing. Bumrah is fit now. According to his load, he has bowled one inning in the last match. So, obviously, head coach, our physio and captain will have a discussion and decide.''

 

Ajit Agarkar, during the announcement of India's squad for the Test tour of England, confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to play consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. For those unversed, Bumrah has been the best bowler for the Indian team in the ongoing series, having grabbed 14 wickets in three Tests so far, which includes two fifers.

 

 

Bumrah on England tour so far

 

In the 5-match Test series against England, Bumrah has featured in the first, third and fourth game, however, Team India lost two of these fixtures and managed to pull off a draw in the third. In the previous game, he managed to take just two wickets and leaked 112 runs.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
