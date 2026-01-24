Will Jasprit Bumrah play 3rd T20I game against New Zealand in Guwahati? Here's what we know so far

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed the second T20I game in the 5-match series against New Zealand as he was rested by the team management for the upcoming busy schedule. Will he play the next game in Guwahati? Let us find out.

Jasprit Bumrah, India's finest pacer, missed the second T20I match against New Zealand in the ongoing 5-match series. After winning the Toss, skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced two changes in the Playing XI, one of which was of Bumrah, who was rested in the match. However, the Men in Blue crushed the visitors in the second T20I in Raipur, despite Bumrah's absence and registered a 7-wicket victory, taking a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Will Bumrah play 3rd T20I match vs NZ in Guwahati?

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will enter the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday with an aim to win the game and seal the series, boosting the morale of the dressing room ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the 3rd match in Guwahati, Indian cricket fans are curious to know the Playing XI, specifically the inclusion of Bumrah among the eleven players.

In order to seal the match along with the series, the Men in Blue will look to bring out their best combination, and for this, Bumrah might return to the Playing XI for the Guwahati T20I. If included in the Playing XI, Bumrah is expected to replace Kuldeep Yadav, who notably took the highest wickets in the previous game.

If not Kuldeep, Bumrah might replace Harshit Rana, who was included in the Playing XI in his place in the second game.

Possible Playing XI for 3rd T20I match vs NZ

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya

Rinku Singh

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Varun Chakaravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh