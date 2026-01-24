Will Jasprit Bumrah play 3rd T20I game against New Zealand in Guwahati? Here's what we know so far

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kamaal R Khan firing incident: Actor, self-proclaimed critic sent to police custody till this date

Who is Krishna Karunesh? New CEO of Noida Authority who replaces Lokesh M over techie Yuvraj Mehta's death

Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt booked for alleged fraud of Rs 13.50 crore; details inside

IND vs NZ: India shatter Pakistan's world record with historic chase in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

Uttarakhand rail network set for upgrade with 110 kmph trains, station revamp as projects near completion

Noida drowning: The Republic needs accountability towards citizens

King release date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's actioner locks Christmas 2026, SRK unleashes wrath on baddies in new promo

BCCI names India squad for Perth Test vs Australia; Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud get maiden call-ups

ICC officially kicks out Bangladesh of T20I World Cup 2026, names Scotland as its replacement

Hardik Pandya, Murali Karthik involved in heated exchange during IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kamaal R Khan firing incident: Actor, self-proclaimed critic sent to police custody till this date

Kamaal R Khan firing incident: Actor sent to police custody till this date

Who is Krishna Karunesh? New CEO of Noida Authority who replaces Lokesh M over techie Yuvraj Mehta's death

Who is Krishna Karunesh? New CEO of Noida Authority who replaces Lokesh M over t

Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt booked for alleged fraud of Rs 13.50 crore; details inside

Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt booked for alleged fraud of Rs 13.50 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 3rd T20I game against New Zealand in Guwahati? Here's what we know so far

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed the second T20I game in the 5-match series against New Zealand as he was rested by the team management for the upcoming busy schedule. Will he play the next game in Guwahati? Let us find out.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 3rd T20I game against New Zealand in Guwahati? Here's what we know so far
Jasprit Bumrah is a part of Team India's squad for the 5-match T20I series vs NZ
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jasprit Bumrah, India's finest pacer, missed the second T20I match against New Zealand in the ongoing 5-match series. After winning the Toss, skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced two changes in the Playing XI, one of which was of Bumrah, who was rested in the match. However, the Men in Blue crushed the visitors in the second T20I in Raipur, despite Bumrah's absence and registered a 7-wicket victory, taking a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Will Bumrah play 3rd T20I match vs NZ in Guwahati?

 

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will enter the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday with an aim to win the game and seal the series, boosting the morale of the dressing room ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

 

Ahead of the 3rd match in Guwahati, Indian cricket fans are curious to know the Playing XI, specifically the inclusion of Bumrah among the eleven players.

In order to seal the match along with the series, the Men in Blue will look to bring out their best combination, and for this, Bumrah might return to the Playing XI for the Guwahati T20I. If included in the Playing XI, Bumrah is expected to replace Kuldeep Yadav, who notably took the highest wickets in the previous game.

If not Kuldeep, Bumrah might replace Harshit Rana, who was included in the Playing XI in his place in the second game.

Possible Playing XI for 3rd T20I match vs NZ

 

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya

Rinku Singh

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Varun Chakaravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kamaal R Khan firing incident: Actor, self-proclaimed critic sent to police custody till this date
Kamaal R Khan firing incident: Actor sent to police custody till this date
Who is Krishna Karunesh? New CEO of Noida Authority who replaces Lokesh M over techie Yuvraj Mehta's death
Who is Krishna Karunesh? New CEO of Noida Authority who replaces Lokesh M over t
Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt booked for alleged fraud of Rs 13.50 crore; details inside
Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt booked for alleged fraud of Rs 13.50 crore
IND vs NZ: India shatter Pakistan's world record with historic chase in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: India shatter Pakistan's world record with historic chase in 2nd T20I
Uttarakhand rail network set for upgrade with 110 kmph trains, station revamp as projects near completion
Uttarakhand rail network set for upgrade with 110 kmph trains, station revamp as
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement