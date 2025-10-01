Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals

Ahead of the upcoming 2-match Test series against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill spilled the beans about Jasprit Bumrah's participation. Here's what he said.

Shubman Gill, Indian Test skipper, on Wednesday spilled the beans about Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. He stated that Bumrah's participation will be decided on a match-to-match basis and it will depend on the number of overs he bowls in each Test match and how his body feels after the match. For those unversed, Bumrah's probability of playing a game has been depending recently on his workload management, which was also seen in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, which was played earlier this year.

Will Bumrah play in Test series vs West Indies?

While speaking to the media, Gill said, ''We're going to take a call on a match-to-match basis depending on how long a Test match goes on and how many overs our fast bowlers bowl. Nothing is pre-decided. We're going to take a call once the Test match is over and how fast bowlers feel and how their bodies feel after the match.''

After the 5-match Test series against England, Gill was also a part of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, wherein he couldn't manage to score big as the pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are slower and more conducive to spin, where the batter is required to play cautiously.

Speaking about it and returning to the red-ball format, he added, ''When you are going from the shortest to longest, I think it's probably the hardest when you go from T20 to One Day and then Test. It's probably easier than going from Test to T20 or T20 to Test. And some of the things that like I said I just try to get in the zone.''

India's squad for Test series vs West Indies

Shubman Gill (C)

Ravindra Jadeja (VC)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

N Jagadeesan

Washington Sundar

Axar Patel

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Devdutt Padikkal

Nitish Kumar Reddy