Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'
Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'
Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals
THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...
Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of Rs...; check details
Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...
Weeks after Israeli attack on Qatar, Donald Trump signs executive order: 'If any country attacks Doha...'
Upcoming K-Dramas in October 2025: From Genie, Make A Wish to Typhoon Family on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...
Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...
CRICKET
Ahead of the upcoming 2-match Test series against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill spilled the beans about Jasprit Bumrah's participation. Here's what he said.
Shubman Gill, Indian Test skipper, on Wednesday spilled the beans about Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. He stated that Bumrah's participation will be decided on a match-to-match basis and it will depend on the number of overs he bowls in each Test match and how his body feels after the match. For those unversed, Bumrah's probability of playing a game has been depending recently on his workload management, which was also seen in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, which was played earlier this year.
While speaking to the media, Gill said, ''We're going to take a call on a match-to-match basis depending on how long a Test match goes on and how many overs our fast bowlers bowl. Nothing is pre-decided. We're going to take a call once the Test match is over and how fast bowlers feel and how their bodies feel after the match.''
After the 5-match Test series against England, Gill was also a part of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, wherein he couldn't manage to score big as the pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are slower and more conducive to spin, where the batter is required to play cautiously.
Speaking about it and returning to the red-ball format, he added, ''When you are going from the shortest to longest, I think it's probably the hardest when you go from T20 to One Day and then Test. It's probably easier than going from Test to T20 or T20 to Test. And some of the things that like I said I just try to get in the zone.''
Shubman Gill (C)
Ravindra Jadeja (VC)
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
KL Rahul
Sai Sudharsan
N Jagadeesan
Washington Sundar
Axar Patel
Prasidh Krishna
Mohammed Siraj
Jasprit Bumrah
Kuldeep Yadav
Devdutt Padikkal
Nitish Kumar Reddy