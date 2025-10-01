Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'

Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals

THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...

Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of Rs...; check details

Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...

Weeks after Israeli attack on Qatar, Donald Trump signs executive order: 'If any country attacks Doha...'

Upcoming K-Dramas in October 2025: From Genie, Make A Wish to Typhoon Family on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...

THIS Tata Group company to make first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in...

Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of Rs...; check details

Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of R

Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...

Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Adani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals

Ahead of the upcoming 2-match Test series against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill spilled the beans about Jasprit Bumrah's participation. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals
India vs West Indies' 1st Test will be played in Ahmedabad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shubman Gill, Indian Test skipper, on Wednesday spilled the beans about Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. He stated that Bumrah's participation will be decided on a match-to-match basis and it will depend on the number of overs he bowls in each Test match and how his body feels after the match. For those unversed, Bumrah's probability of playing a game has been depending recently on his workload management, which was also seen in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, which was played earlier this year.

 

Will Bumrah play in Test series vs West Indies?

 

While speaking to the media, Gill said, ''We're going to take a call on a match-to-match basis depending on how long a Test match goes on and how many overs our fast bowlers bowl. Nothing is pre-decided. We're going to take a call once the Test match is over and how fast bowlers feel and how their bodies feel after the match.''

 

After the 5-match Test series against England, Gill was also a part of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, wherein he couldn't manage to score big as the pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are slower and more conducive to spin, where the batter is required to play cautiously.

 

Speaking about it and returning to the red-ball format, he added, ''When you are going from the shortest to longest, I think it's probably the hardest when you go from T20 to One Day and then Test. It's probably easier than going from Test to T20 or T20 to Test. And some of the things that like I said I just try to get in the zone.''

 

India's squad for Test series vs West Indies

 

Shubman Gill (C)

Ravindra Jadeja (VC)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

N Jagadeesan

Washington Sundar

Axar Patel

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Devdutt Padikkal

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here
Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here
Pakistan: Massive protests in PoK against Shehbaz Sharif govt leave 3 dead, dozens injured; here's what happened
Pakistan: Massive protests against Shehbaz Sharif govt leave 2 dead
Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..
Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area
Rajvir Jawanda’s condition ‘better than yesterday’ but singer remains unconscious, says Punjab CM Mann
Rajvir Jawanda’s condition better than yesterday but singer remains unconscious
Before watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, watch Rohit Saraf’s top 7 films and web series
Rohit Saraf's top 7 films and web series that showcase his talent
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE