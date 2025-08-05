Will Jasprit Bumrah be available for Asia Cup 2025? Here's what chief selector Ajit Agarkar said

Jasprit Bumrah recently played just three out of five Test matches against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy due to workload management.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was part of the Test squad in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, missed the 5th and final game due to workload management. However, it is being speculated that the star pacer might be available for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting next month. Interestingly, India couldn't win those matches in the recently concluded Test series against England wherein Bumrah was a part of the Playing XI.

Will Bumrah play Asia Cup 2025?

To put out clarity on Bumrah's availability in the Asia Cup 2025, an official told Hindustan Times, ''As announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the time of the team selection, the decision on the number of Tests Bumrah will be able to play was taken in advance by the medical and fitness team. If he was injured, he would be going to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for recovery and rehab.''

Meanwhile, India is yet to announce its squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, where the Men in Blue will begin their campaign on September 10 against UAE. Their next game will be against Pakistan on September 14. The last league match of Team India will be against Oman on September 19.

Bumrah in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

Jasprit Bumrah played three games out of five in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, wherein he took 14 wickets, including two fifers, one in Headingley and one in Lord's. In these three matches, he bowled nearly 120 overs with an average of 26.