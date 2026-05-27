Will IPL expand to 94 matches? Chairman Arun Dhumal drops huge update on new calendar window

IPL chairman hinted that the league could eventually shift to a September-October window as discussions around expanding the tournament continue. The suggestion has sparked debate over scheduling changes, international cricket calendars and the future growth of the IPL.

The BCCI’s got its eyes on the IPL calendar, and there’s talk about shifting the tournament away from its usual spot during the Indian summer. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal admits that the scorching heat in March, April, and May is starting to become a real problem.

You know, since 2008, everyone’s gotten used to seeing IPL matches played in peak summer. But it’s not just the weather that’s changing things. With plans to expand the league after 2028—more teams, more matches—there’s fresh debate on whether a new schedule might work better for players, broadcasters, and advertisers.

Dhumal’s not rushing into anything, though. He told Sportstar there’s no immediate move planned, but the BCCI’s open to chatting with broadcasters before making any big decisions. “We need to sit down and get their opinion—see if shifting the tournament makes sense,” he said. “There’s been talk about a September-October window. It’s actually a prime time for advertisers, right before Diwali. When we revisit the broadcasting tender, we’ll see if we can squeeze the tournament in there.”

Also read| 'Permanent fixture': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role

Right now, the IPL’s got 10 teams and packs in 74 games over two months. But with all these expansion plans, hosting so many matches in the blazing summer heat sounds tougher than ever. Many venues see temperatures soar in May—the conditions are brutal for players, and fatigue’s a constant worry. Add a packed international cricket calendar, and the BCCI’s starting to look at its options.

Switching to September and October would line up with India’s festive season and Diwali, which is a huge period for advertisers. That boost in commercial activity could be a win for everyone involved.

And despite some recent reports questioning television viewership numbers, Dhumal isn’t buying it. He says broadcasters have seen an uptick in total consumption—regional channels especially have helped the league reach more fans across the country. “I don’t know where those reports came from,” Dhumal said. “Our broadcasters are happy, and this year’s performance has been impressive.”

Also read| ‘Terrible question’: Gujarat Titans star snaps at reporter after crushing Qualifier 1 loss to RCB