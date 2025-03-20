The proposal has been thoroughly discussed within the BCCI and will be presented to all IPL team captains in a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently considering whether to lift the ban on using saliva to shine the ball for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which kicks off on March 22. This decision could have far-reaching effects beyond just the league.

After some thorough discussions among its members, the BCCI plans to present this proposal to the captains of all IPL teams during a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. The saliva ban was first put in place by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2022, the ICC made it a permanent rule.

Following this, the IPL adopted the ICC's ban into its own playing conditions after the pandemic. However, it's worth mentioning that the IPL operates independently from the ICC's regulations, as it isn't governed by the global sports authority.

"Using saliva on the ball was part of the essence of the game until COVID hit. Now that we don't have that threat anymore, we feel there is no harm in lifting the ban on saliva in the IPL.

"We understand that it makes a bigger impact in red ball cricket but even if it can help bowlers a bit in the white ball game, it should be allowed in the IPL, which is a trend setting tournament. Let's see what the captains decide tomorrow," a top BCCI official told PTI.

If the IPL decides to lift the ban on using saliva on the ball, it might just lead the ICC to rethink its stance on the whole issue. During the ICC Champions Trophy, seasoned Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami highlighted how crucial it is to use saliva on the ball, especially in a game that seems to be leaning more towards the batsmen.

Prominent players like Vernon Philander and Tim Southee have voiced their agreement with Shami's viewpoint on this topic.

"We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting," Shami had said during the 50-over event in Dubai.

