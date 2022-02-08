IPL 2022: Will India U19 stars Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ravi Kumar and others be part of mega-auction? Find out

Team India were crowned champions for the fifth time in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 when they defeated England by four wickets. With the surreal performance put out by the Boys in Blue, many guessed that they will surely earn high bids at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

However, it has been learnt that eight players of the India U19 World Cup-winning squad will have to wait for some more time to get their name in the auction pool.

Players namely wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana, India’s under-19 vice-captain, batsman Shaik Rasheed, left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar, all-rounders Nishant Sindhu and Siddarth Yadav, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh and Garv Sangwan will be affected.

But why do these players have to wait?

The reason these players most likely won't be part is due to the fact that they don’t meet the criteria set by the Indian cricket board. According to the rules, only those U19 players who have played at least one first-class match or List A game can enrol in the auction. If the cricketers do not have domestic cricket experience, the rules state that they should have turned 19 before the auction takes place to be eligible.

However, the BCCI is yet to take a final call on the matter, but according to many board members, they feel an exception can be made, especially when there was not much game time in domestic cricket in the last two years due to the pandemic.

The BCCI had conducted its U19 tournament, Challengers Series and Asia Cup simultaneously with men's domestic cricket. This meant that even if a few associations wanted to add the junior players to the senior team, they could not as they all were busy on national duty before departing for the U19 World Cup in the West Indies.

Ranji Trophy - the premier domestic first-class tournament - will be kicking off on February 17 and this will mean that even if these boys play for their respective state associations, they won’t be eligible for the IPL auction scheduled for February 12 and 13.

IPL mega-auction:

The IPL 2022 Player Auction pool has a total of 590 cricketers and they will all go under the hammer during the two-day event in Bengaluru. There are 228 capped players, 355 uncapped ones and seven from Associate Nations.

However, whether BCCI will allow all the players from the victorious squad into the upcoming IPL auction is now a decision for the board.

The 8 players' performance at the U19 World Cup:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (batsman)

Matches 6, Runs 278, Average 46.33, Strike Rate 89.39, Highest Score 144

Shaik Rasheed (batsman)

Matches 4, Runs 201, Average 50.25, Strike Rate 65.90, Highest Score 94

Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder)

Matches 5, Runs 140, Average 46.66, Strike Rate 93.33, Highest Score 50*, Wickets 6, Economy 3.09

Dinesh Bana (wicketkeeper-batsman)

Matches 6, Runs 63, Average 31.50, Strike Rate 190.90, Highest Score 22, Catches 9, Stumpings 2

Ravi Kumar (seamer)

Matches 6, Wickets 10, Economy 3.66

Garv Sangwan (seamer)

Matches 1, Wickets 2, Economy 4.60

Siddarth Yadav (all-rounder)

Matches 1, Runs 6, Average 6.00, Strike Rate 66.66