Will India shake hands with Pakistan in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Deepti Sharma reacts

In anticipation of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup next month, the women's circuit is currently experiencing the repercussions of the Indian men's team's diplomatic handshake snub towards Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025.

The handshake snub between the two captains and the Indian team's subsequent refusal to shake hands with the Pakistani squad were the primary topics of discussion following the 7-wicket victory over Pakistan. The recent handshake incident during the Men's Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan has started to attract attention. It remains uncertain whether this issue will persist during the Women's ODI World Cup next month.

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma was asked about the likelihood of a similar occurrence with just over two weeks remaining until the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the women's tournament.

In a conversation with reporters on September 16, the day prior to the second One-Day International against Australia, Deepti remarked, "That match is still some time away, and when it occurs, we will determine our approach. Currently, we are not concentrating on the Asia Cup; our attention is directed towards this series." India indicated that their preparations were under heightened scrutiny following their eight-wicket loss in the first game of the three-match series against Alyssa Healy's team.

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 5 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The handshake controversy first surfaced last week during the Asia Cup in Dubai, where Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team opted not to participate in the traditional post-match greeting with Pakistan. The rationale provided later was that this decision was influenced by "orders from above" and was intended to pay tribute to the victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

In response to this refusal, Salman Agha of Pakistan canceled his press conference in protest. Shortly thereafter, the PCB filed an official complaint with the ICC, requesting the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. Although the ICC dismissed the appeal, reports suggest that Richie Richardson may take over that role for matches involving Pakistan. Despite threatening to withdraw, Salman Agha’s Pakistan is set to compete in their crucial group stage match against the UAE on September 17, although they too have canceled their pre-match press conference.

Regarding the Indian women’s team, Deepti emphasized that their focus remains on current assignments. In the first ODI against Australia, India posted a total of 281/7, with middle-order partnerships providing stability. However, the target was easily chased down by the hosts, as Phoebe Litchfield scored 80 off 80 balls, while Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland added half-centuries to secure victory with eight wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare.

This three-match ODI series, which concludes on September 20, is viewed as a preparatory event for the World Cup later this month. Following their match against Australia, India’s women will kick off their World Cup journey on September 30 against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, leading up to the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on October 5.

