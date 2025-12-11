FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Will India's U19 team shake hands with Pakistan players? Here's what we know ahead of Asia Cup clash

As India and Pakistan prepare to face each other in the Under-19 Asia Cup, a key question has emerged: will players from both sides participate in the customary post-match handshake? Here’s what we know so far about the protocol, guidelines and expected behaviour ahead of the high-profile clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Will India's U19 team shake hands with Pakistan players? Here's what we know ahead of Asia Cup clash
India is set to be the team to keep an eye on as the U-19 Asia Cup commences in the UAE. Players such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and captain Ayush Mhatre are sure to attract attention globally. However, the spotlight will particularly shine on the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on December 14 (Sunday). The burning question on everyone's lips is whether the Indian and Pakistani players will shake hands before and after the match, or if they will opt for a boycott similar to the Asia Cup 2025 or the Women's World Cup 2025.

A senior official from the BCCI has informed PTI that the ICC is keen to keep politics out of a match involving two junior teams, as a lack of handshake could create negative optics. He also mentioned that while the players have not received any specific instructions, the manager Anand Datar has been given clear guidelines on how to proceed.

Furthermore, he clarified that if the Indian players choose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, the match referee must be notified in advance.

“The boys haven’t been told anything. But obviously BCCI has given explicit instructions to its manager Anand Datar. Now if Indian boys don’t shake hands with Pakistan team then match referee will have to be informed in advance," the BCCI official said.

“We know for a fact that ICC doesn’t want politics to take front seat when it comes to junior cricket. So it is a case of both bad optics and public sentiment," he added.

India will kick off their U-19 Asia Cup journey against the host nation, UAE, on December 12.

India squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Also read| U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, venues, squads and live streaming - Blockbuster IND vs PAK clash slated for THIS date

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
