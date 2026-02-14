Will India, Pakistan players shake hands during T20 World Cup clash? Salman Agha breaks silence

Will India and Pakistan players shake hands during their high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash? Pakistan’s Salman Agha has finally addressed the speculation ahead of the much-anticipated Sunday showdown in Colombo.

The discussions surrounding the boycott may have faded, yet anticipation builds as everyone wonders if the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan will see players from both teams exchanging handshakes. Just last year, these two historic rivals faced off three times in the Men's Asia Cup, showcasing significant tension amid the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The controversy ignited following the group-stage match when Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the game.

This refusal was mirrored in the subsequent two matches. Similar incidents occurred during the Women's World Cup, the U19 Asia Cup, the U19 World Cup, and the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Now, all eyes are on the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo this Sunday to see how the two teams will interact on the field.

On the eve of the match, Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha was questioned about the potential for handshakes, and he responded pointedly, indicating that it is up to India to decide if they wish to engage in the game with the right spirit.

“Cricket should be played in spirit. My personal opinion may not matter, but cricket should be played the way it has always been played. It’s up to them to decide what to do," Agha told reporters during the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

When asked again about the likelihood of handshakes, Agha replied, “You will find out about that tomorrow.”

Last year, a significant uproar ensued when Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after their Asia Cup encounter. This incident caused a stir within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), prompting them to lodge an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding match referee Andy Pycroft, whom they accused of failing to maintain the spirit of the game.

The PCB sought an apology from Pycroft, and the match against the UAE was delayed by an hour as the Pakistan board engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions with the ICC. Subsequently, the PCB released a video of Pycroft conversing with team manager and head coach Mike Hesson about the incident.

The match against the UAE and Pakistan eventually commenced. However, the on-field tensions between India and Pakistan persisted.

As Pakistan prepares for the T20 World Cup Group A clash with India, they face daunting odds, especially given their historical performance against India in this tournament. Over the course of their encounters, the teams have met eight times, with India emerging victorious in seven of those contests. Pakistan's only win occurred in 2021, when Babar Azam's team decisively defeated India by ten wickets.

