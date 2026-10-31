Will India drop Sanju Samson? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s return looms ahead of final T20I vs New Zealand

Will Sanju Samson retain his place in India's playing XI for the final T20I against New Zealand? With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's return in contention, the team management could face a selection dilemma ahead of the series finale.

India’s team management has stuck with their tried-and-tested lineup but after getting thrashed in Auckland they are thinking about tweaking the playing XI for Sunday’s fifth and final T20I against New Zealand. India already lead the series 3-1—no way they want to finish with a loss after having dominated early on. So, maybe they bring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi back; if that happens, Sanju Samson’s spot is in jeopardy. The team clearly backs Samson but his numbers haven't really inspired much: 67, 14, 18, and 4 in four games.

Shreyas Iyer has flown under the radar because India cruised against the West Indies and New Zealand in recent T20Is with him as captain. But since his first T20I hundred his next eight knocks read: 40, 1, 16, 22, 42, 7, 5, 22. Not exactly eye-catching. He needs a big score to turn things around. Luckily, late-order batsmen like Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy have masked Iyer’s struggles.

On the bowling side, India’s got problems to fix. They kept New Zealand below 200 in the second and third games but most of the work came from Arshdeep Singh and to a lesser degree, Axar Patel. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return—so hyped—just hasn’t delivered. He’s taken only one wicket in three matches leaking 139 runs with an economy of 11.58. Arshdeep’s the lone bowler keeping it under 10 per over.

Nitish and Dhir have added plenty with the bat but aren’t reliable bowling options yet. If India want to add Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy for more spin, someone like Dhir has to make way—boosting the attack but thinning out batting and losing some part-time spin.

Spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule says Kuldeep and Chakaravarthy are ready whenever needed but their chance might not come this series.

India could tap Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma as backup bowlers, but that’s risky—runs have flowed in this series.

There’s no such thing as a dead rubber in modern cricket and New Zealand definitely won’t treat this one like it doesn’t matter. The hosts are keen to finish strong and carry that energy into the upcoming five-match ODI series. That’s the big one, since both teams will test their squads for next year’s World Cup.

New Zealand have every reason to be confident. Glenn Phillips smashed a century and Michael Bracewell blasted a quick fifty in game four—those two are right at the heart of New Zealand’s fightback.

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