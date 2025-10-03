Will India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Women's Cricket World Cup? BCCI breaks silence

The women's cricket team of India and Pakistan are set to face each other on October 5 in the ICC Women's World Cup. Will Team India continue to follow their protest against Pakistan and avoid handshake just like the men's team did in Asia Cup 2025?

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup began on September 30. On October 5, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the league stage, and the match will be played in Colombo. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, cricket fans are wondering whether Team India will be following the same path as the men's team did in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, where the Men in Blue avoided handshakes with the Pakistani team throughout the tournament.

Will Team India avoid handshake with Pakistan in Women's Cricket World Cup?

Speaking about the same, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia said that India's relationship with Pakistan 'has not changed in the last week'. ''I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same; there is no change in the last week. India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket, that will be done. Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment,'' he told BBC Stumped.

Talking about the chances of India shaking hands in the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup, a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity, ''The BCCI is aligned with the government, and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo-shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes. The policy followed by the men will also be implemented by the women.''

Meanwhile, India won their first game in the league stage against Sri Lanka by 59 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with a loss against Bangladesh.