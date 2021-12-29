IND vs SA 1st Test, Centurion weather forecast: Will India continue domination on Day 4 or rain will play spoilsport?

After losing a day's play due to rain, the sides tried to make up for it on Day 3 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match witnessed as many as 18 wickets fall as both the teams saw many batsmen becoming victims to the pace bowling. While fans enjoyed the sensational bowling, one thing that has been worrying all is the weather. So will rain interrupt the game as it did on Day 2?

India vs South Africa Centurion weather update:

According to weather.com, the temperature of Centurion on December 29 will be 29° Celcius during the day and drop to 16° at night. The sky will be cloudy and there is only a 37% chance of rain. There are showers expected in the afternoon. The humidity will be about 48%.

India vs South Africa Day 3:

Talking about the third day, India saw a batting collapse in the first innings. India, who had scored 272-3 at the end of Day 1, saw the side getting all-out for 327. Lungi Ngidi picked up 6 wickets for 71 runs while Kagiso Rabada also picked 3 wickets.

South Africa's happiness, however, did not last long as they also faced a miserable batting collapse. Opener and skipper Deal Elgar lost his wicket for just 1 run and at 32 runs, the home side had already lost 4 wickets.

However, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma managed to pile up 72 runs and build a partnership hitting 34 and 52 respectively. South Africa's lower order also managed to pick some runs but was eventually bowled out for 197.

Mohammad Shami picked a five-wicket haul and even reached his 200 Test wickets mark while Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur managed to pick 2 wickets each with Mohammed Siraj getting on to his name.

India had a 130-run lead in the 1st innings, and ended the day's play with 16-1 on Day 3. Mayank Agarwal was the first wicket as he was dismissed by debutant Marco Jansen. Nightwatchman Shardul Thakur was sent in at the no.3 spot and currently, India is leading by 146 runs with two more days to go.