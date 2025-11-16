Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa? Gautam Gambhir provides BIG update

With the 2nd Test between India and South Africa approaching,head coach Gautam Gambhir has shared a crucial update on captain Shubman Gill's availability. Gill’s fitness was a concern after the first Test but Gambhir’s remarks have sparked fresh hope among fans awaiting clarity on team’s playing XI.

India faced a defeat against South Africa in the opening Test of their two-match series at Eden Gardens, losing by 30 runs. This marks the first time in 15 years that India has lost a Test match to the Proteas, and it is their fourth defeat in the last six home Tests. Compounding their woes, captain Shubman Gill experienced a neck spasm during the match, which ruled him out for the entire game. His presence would have been crucial during the run chase in the fourth innings, leaving fans to wonder about his availability for the second Test.

In the post-match press conference, head coach Gautam Gambhir mentioned that Shubman Gill is still under evaluation, with the physios set to make a decision.

“He (Gill) is still being assessed. So, let's see. The physios will take a call today evening and we will take a call," he said.

During the 35th over of the second innings, Gill executed a sweeping shot towards the leg side for a boundary. However, despite the impressive play, he suffered an injury scare, clutching his neck in discomfort. The team physio quickly attended to him on the field, but it soon became evident that he could not continue and was taken off as a precaution.

Gill was unable to return to bat due to his injury. The BCCI issued an official statement confirming that he was transported to the hospital, and subsequent scans indicated that he could not participate further in the match.

Meanwhile, Gambhir defended the pitch curator in light of the criticism directed at the Eden Gardens pitch, asserting that they received 'exactly' what they had requested and that there were 'no demons' present in the wicket.

"This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. I feel the curator was very helpful, and this is exactly what we wanted and exactly what we got. When you don't play well, this is what happens,” Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

“There were no demons in this wicket. It was not unplayable. Temba Bavuma scored runs, and Axar and Washi also scored runs. The point is, there is no use talking about the pitch all the time. The majority of the wickets have gone to seamers. I don't think it was a difficult wicket. This was a surface where your technique was tested, your mental toughness was challenged, and if you had the temperament to grind and bat long, you could score runs. But if you tried to play attacking cricket, then it became difficult," he added.

India is set to compete in the second Test match at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati starting Saturday, November 22. Should Gill's injury persist, Rishabh Pant will take on the role of captain for the Indian team.

