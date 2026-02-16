FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?

In the first encounter between India and Pakistan in the group stage game on Sunday, the Men in Blue crushed Salman Ali Agha-led side by 61 runs and also qualified for the Super Eight round.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 04:22 PM IST

Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?
In the group stage match, India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo
The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan finally concluded on Sunday after the Men in Blue defeated the Salman Ali Agha-led side by 61 runs, also achieving qualifications for the Super Eight round. The IND vs PAK match saw huge drama ahead of its commencement, but it finally took place as per the original schedule at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

 

Indian fans are on cloud nine with the win, but the Pakistani fans are thrashing and trolling their side for yet another poor performance against the arch-rivals on the big stage. Some Pak fans are even demanding a second match in the ongoing tournament in the later stages. Is that even possible? Let us find out.

 

Will IND vs PAK 2 take place in ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

 

After defeating Pakistan in Colombo, Team India qualified for the Super Eight round, but Pakistan are yet to qualify for the next round, and it solely depends on their next fixture against Namibia on February 18. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next round, where two new groups will be formed, and matches will be played in a round-robin format. It means even if Pakistan qualify for the Super Eight Round, it will be placed in Group 2 and will not play India at this stage, and teams will play other teams of the same group.

 

After this, the top two teams from both groups will advance to the Knockout round, which is also the semi-finals. The winners of both semi-final matches will advance to the Finals on March 8, which is scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, if it involves Pakistan, the match will be shifted to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

