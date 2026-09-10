Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update

India and Afghanistan are set for a much-anticipated T20I clash but questions remain over the fixture and its schedule. With uncertainty surrounding the game, here’s the latest development and what it means for both teams.

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan is set for Sunday, September 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Even though Delhi Police asked the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) to reschedule the match because of the upcoming BRICS Summit, the match isn’t moving. The sport’s governing body has confirmed everything’s going ahead as planned.

"India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," wrote DDCA on X.

India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled.



Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements.



No postponement. — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) September 10, 2026

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police sent a letter to DDCA, urging them to change the date. Their big concern? With a large VIP presence in town for the summit and nearly 30,000 cricket fans expected near the Bharat Mandapam—less than five kilometers from the stadium—keeping everything under control sounded like a stretch.

This series has a unique twist. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is technically the host, but the games are all happening in India since security issues have ruled out international fixtures in Afghanistan. It’s actually the first time Afghanistan is playing a “home” bilateral series against India in any format.

Everything unfolds in New Delhi. Besides the first match on the 13th, the second and third T20Is are set for September 15 and 17.

After the series, both sides fly to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games. India goes straight into the quarter-finals thanks to a bye, while Afghanistan starts in Group A with Nepal and hosts Japan.

India’s sticking with its first-choice squad—Shreyas Iyer leads the same 15 players here and at the Asian Games. Afghanistan went a different route, resting captain Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Azmatullah Omarzai. Darwish Rasooli will captain the side.

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