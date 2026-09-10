FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update

Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update

Food Warning Labels: Centre open to stricter red warnings as Supreme Court seeks clarity

Food Warning Labels: Centre open to stricter red warnings as Supreme Court seeks

Why Is Movement Difficult After a Stroke? Motor Recovery Stages

Why Is Movement Difficult After a Stroke? Motor Recovery Stages

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update

India and Afghanistan are set for a much-anticipated T20I clash but questions remain over the fixture and its schedule. With uncertainty surrounding the game, here’s the latest development and what it means for both teams.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan is set for Sunday, September 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Even though Delhi Police asked the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) to reschedule the match because of the upcoming BRICS Summit, the match isn’t moving. The sport’s governing body has confirmed everything’s going ahead as planned.

"India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," wrote DDCA on X.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police sent a letter to DDCA, urging them to change the date. Their big concern? With a large VIP presence in town for the summit and nearly 30,000 cricket fans expected near the Bharat Mandapam—less than five kilometers from the stadium—keeping everything under control sounded like a stretch.

This series has a unique twist. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is technically the host, but the games are all happening in India since security issues have ruled out international fixtures in Afghanistan. It’s actually the first time Afghanistan is playing a “home” bilateral series against India in any format.

Everything unfolds in New Delhi. Besides the first match on the 13th, the second and third T20Is are set for September 15 and 17.

After the series, both sides fly to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games. India goes straight into the quarter-finals thanks to a bye, while Afghanistan starts in Group A with Nepal and hosts Japan.

India’s sticking with its first-choice squad—Shreyas Iyer leads the same 15 players here and at the Asian Games. Afghanistan went a different route, resting captain Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Azmatullah Omarzai. Darwish Rasooli will captain the side.

Also read| Pakistan U-19 team mistaken for asylum seekers: What actually happened outside their hotel?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update
Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update
IndiGo Flight Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad: ‘Bomb’ note found, passengers’ handwriting samples collected; details inside
IndiGo Lucknow-Dammam flight makes emergency landing after ‘Bomb’ note found
BRICS Summit 2026: India showcases Sattu, Makhana, Koraput Coffee, Gujarat handicrafts
BRICS Summit 2026: India showcases Sattu, Makhana, Koraput Coffee
Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi court for bail after arrest in CJP protest assault case
Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi court for bail after arrest
After SC rebuke, magistrate suspended over notice to student for CJP protest
After SC rebuke, magistrate suspended over notice to student for CJP protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement