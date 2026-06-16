Will ICC take action against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after fiery Sri Lanka A incident?

Young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found himself at the center of controversy following an on-field altercation during the India A vs Sri Lanka A match in Dambulla. As debate grows over possible disciplinary action, here's a look at the ICC rules that could apply.

Emerging star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finds himself in a precarious situation following a controversial incident. The tri-nation series for India A was intended to serve as the perfect lead-up to their upcoming tour of Ireland. However, after Sri Lanka A triumphed over India A in a Super Over during the one-day tri-series on Tuesday, the young talent engaged in a heated on-field dispute with an opposing player, which escalated into a minor physical confrontation. Tensions flared after an exhilarating match in Dambulla on Monday involving Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage and India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

As daylight waned, Sri Lanka A's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the players and ease the rising tension. It remains to be seen whether match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash will impose an official penalty or merely issue a warning to the involved players.

What does the ICC rule state?

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

"Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire.

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"When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made."

Sri Lanka A Triumphs Over India A in Super Over

Following a tied match after 50 overs, a Super Over was required to determine the winner. In this decisive moment, Sri Lanka A scored 16 runs, putting India A under pressure. India A could only muster nine runs in reply, as debutant pacer Kugathas Mathulan, whose unique slingy bowling action has drawn comparisons to Matheesha Pathirana, delivered a composed performance to thwart Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge, securing victory for the home side.

Earlier, India A made a remarkable comeback in the match. Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam forged an impressive 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket when the team found itself struggling at 143/7. This partnership propelled India A to a competitive total of 265, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was the standout performer for Sri Lanka A, scoring a steady 93, which ensured the hosts remained in control of the chase for most of the innings. However, Arshad Khan's exceptional final over allowed India A to mount a late resurgence, bringing the match to a nail-biting conclusion and leaving Sri Lanka on the brink of defeat.

The chaotic finish led to heightened tensions on the field. Ultimately, Sri Lanka A emerged victorious in the Super Over, earning two points and nearly securing their place in the final.

This marks India A's second loss in three matches, following a rain-affected game against Afghanistan, which they lost by four runs under the DLS method. The team, led by Tilak Varma, had previously defeated the same Sri Lanka A side in another low-scoring thriller to kick off their campaign.

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