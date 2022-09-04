Will Hasan Ali get to play today's game? Check out Pakistan's predicted playing XI

Hasan Ali

After beating Hong Kong by a massive margin of 155 runs, Pakistan made a big statement of intent, at the same time, qualifying for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah cricket stadium. Men in Green had started their campaign with a loss vs arch-rivals India but made a strong comeback vs Hong Kong to prove a point or two.

Pakistan came into this tournament without the services of their prime fast bower Shaheen Afridi and just a day ahead of their super 4s clash against India, they suffered another blow as fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani also got ruled out due to injury.

"Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday's ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday," the PCB said in a statement.

His injury could have Pakistan bringing in either Mohammad Hasnain or Hasan Ali in the playing XI in today's match.

Whereas the Indian team has also suffered an injury blow as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the entire tournament as well as the upcoming T20I CWC due to a knee injury.

With Ravindra Jadeja out with injury, it will be interesting to see who will replace the all-rounder in India’s playing XI against Pakistan on Sunday. Axar Patel has been added to the squad as a like-for-like replacement.

India probabale playing XI

Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan probable playing XI

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali