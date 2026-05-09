Will Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav feature in must-win clash vs RCB? MI provides crucial update

Mumbai Indians have shared a crucial update on the availability of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of their must-win IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, fans are eagerly awaiting clarity on the star duo’s participation.

Mumbai Indians shared an important update on captain Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav just before their do-or-die clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on May 10. Neither Hardik nor Surya traveled with the team at first. Hardik missed the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants because of a back spasm and wasn’t with the squad when they left for Raipur. Surya stayed back in Mumbai to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter. But on May 7, Hardik linked up with the team in Raipur.

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Hardik is still under the supervision of the medical team. They’ll let us know how he’s doing. Surya will join the squad tomorrow.”

Right now, Mumbai Indians are sitting in ninth place with just six points from ten games. They have no choice but to win their last four matches if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The road ahead doesn’t get any easier — RCB, PBKS, KKR, and RR are all tough opponents.

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During a press conference, Sherfane Rutherford summed up the team’s mindset: “As players, all we can do is control our own performances. We can’t worry about selection, so we focus on staying mentally strong, working hard, staying consistent, just showing up and doing our jobs. Selection will take care of itself.”

Mumbai still have a shot at the playoffs, but only if they win every match from here and get some help from other results.

Rutherford put it bluntly: “We have to win every game left. We know what’s at stake and what we need to do — just win four games. That’s it.”

The pressure couldn’t be higher. Mumbai Indians need to remain perfect in their final matches, plus hope that things fall their way elsewhere, if they want another shot at the title. Right now, RCB, PBKS, and RR are all in the top four and fighting to stay there. KKR are also in form, heading into this stage with a four-game winning streak and looking strong for the playoffs.

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