CRICKET

Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far

The Indian all-rounder sustained an injury during the Asia Cup 2025, following which he has been out of action and even missed the Australia tour. He is expected to make a comeback after getting clearnace from BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 07:38 PM IST

Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far
Hardik Pandya sustained an injury during the Asia Cup 2025
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup 2025, is all set to make his return to the cricketing field. As per a report by news agency ANI, he has received clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to play. After reportedly regaining complete fitness, Pandya is set to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and later in the 5-match T20I series against South Africa, which will commence on December 9. After sustaining an injury in the left quadriceps during the Asia Cup 2025, Pandya was out of action and even missed the Australia tour.

 

Will Hardik Pandya play in 5-match T20I series vs SA?

 

BCCI is set to announce the T20 squad for the upcoming 5-match series with the Proteas, and the selectors are looking to keep a close eye on Pandya's fitness and performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Since Pandya has been an important all-rounder in Team India's squad, specifically in the shortest format, he is most likely to make a comeback to the Playing XI in the upcoming series.

 

Notably, Hardik Pandya is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India, with 98 wickets to his name in 108 innings. These figures include three 4-wicket hauls.

 

Coming back to Pandya's return, the all-rounder will represent Baroda in SMAT and is expected to feature against Punjab on December 2, Gujarat on December 4, and against Haryana on December 6.

 

Meanwhile, Pandya began his rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on October 15, after a three-day Diwali break, before resuming his fitness regimen from October 21 to November 29. 

 

 

