FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row

Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop major cryptic hint about teaser release date and time

PCB vs ICC: Amid standoff, Pakistan team reach Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

Neena Gupta was rejected for Phoolan Devi's role in Bandit Queen for being 'too good-looking': 'They wanted it a little dark'

Did Chinese tanks, artillery reach near Indian position during Galwan crisis? Why Rahul Gandhi's Naravane quote angered ministers

Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner plane after fuel switch defect, reviving memories of Ahmedabad crash

Dalit groom attacked with swords for riding horse in Gujarat wedding procession, here's what happened

China slams Grammy Award for Dalai Lama, says he is doing 'anti-Chinese separatist activity under disguise of religion'

Will Gujarat Giants destroy Delhi Capitals' quest for fourth consecutive WPL Final?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk

Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, experts warn

Did Chinese tanks, artillery reach near Indian position during Galwan crisis? Why Rahul Gandhi's Naravane quote angered ministers

Did Chinese tanks, artillery reach near Indian position during Galwan crisis?

Dalit groom attacked with swords for riding horse in Gujarat wedding procession, here's what happened

Dalit Groom attacked with swords for riding horse in Gujarat wedding procession

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Gujarat Giants destroy Delhi Capitals' quest for fourth consecutive WPL Final?

Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the WPL 2026 Eliminator match, scheduled to be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 3. The winner of the game will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on February 5 in the WPL 2026 Final.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 07:53 PM IST

Will Gujarat Giants destroy Delhi Capitals' quest for fourth consecutive WPL Final?
Gujarat Giants will face Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 Eliminator match on February 3.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals(DC) are set to lock horns on Tuesday for the Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. DC, which has been the runner-up in the first edition of the tournament, will seek its fourth consecutive appearance in the finals on February 5 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

 

Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, struggled in the initial stage of WPL 2026, losing two matches in the first three games. However, DC turned things around in the last leg of the league games and won three out of four matches, securing their spot in the Playoffs.

 

The upcoming Eliminator match won't be an easy one for DC as they will face the Ashleigh Gardner-led Giants. This is GG's second consecutive Playoffs appearance in WPL. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, let us take a look at the head-to-head record of both teams, the possible Playing XI, the pitch report, and other details.

 

GG vs DC: Head-to-head record

 

Total Matches Played - 8

GG Won - 4

DC Won - 4

Last Match - GG won by 3 runs

 

GG vs DC: Possible Playing XI

 

Gujarat Giants - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Georgia Wareham, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

 

Delhi Capitals - Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizaane Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani, and Nandni Sharma.

 

GG vs DC: Pitch Report

 

The pitch of the BCA Stadium in Vadodara has something for both batters and bowlers. In the last five games, the pacers picked up 32 wickets while the spinners have scalped 31 wickets in total.

 

Not only bowlers but batters have also been able to adapt to the conditions and score runs at this venue in the matches played in the second half of the tournament.

 

GG vs DC: Live Streaming and Match Timings

 

The Toss will be held at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the match will commence at 7:30 pm. The GG vs DC match can be watched on the Star Sports Network and on the JioHotstar app and website for online users.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row
'Govt didn't need to...': Tharoor backs Rahul Gandhi over speech row
Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk
Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, experts warn
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop major cryptic hint about teaser release date and time
Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop hint about Dhurandhar 2 teaser details
PCB vs ICC: Amid standoff, Pakistan team reach Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026
PCB vs ICC: Amid standoff, Pakistan team reach Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026
Neena Gupta was rejected for Phoolan Devi's role in Bandit Queen for being 'too good-looking': 'They wanted it a little dark'
Neena Gupta was rejected for Bandit Queen for being 'too good-looking'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement