Will Gujarat Giants destroy Delhi Capitals' quest for fourth consecutive WPL Final?

Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the WPL 2026 Eliminator match, scheduled to be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 3. The winner of the game will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on February 5 in the WPL 2026 Final.

Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, struggled in the initial stage of WPL 2026, losing two matches in the first three games. However, DC turned things around in the last leg of the league games and won three out of four matches, securing their spot in the Playoffs.

The upcoming Eliminator match won't be an easy one for DC as they will face the Ashleigh Gardner-led Giants. This is GG's second consecutive Playoffs appearance in WPL. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, let us take a look at the head-to-head record of both teams, the possible Playing XI, the pitch report, and other details.

GG vs DC: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 8

GG Won - 4

DC Won - 4

Last Match - GG won by 3 runs

GG vs DC: Possible Playing XI

Gujarat Giants - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Georgia Wareham, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Delhi Capitals - Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizaane Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani, and Nandni Sharma.

GG vs DC: Pitch Report

The pitch of the BCA Stadium in Vadodara has something for both batters and bowlers. In the last five games, the pacers picked up 32 wickets while the spinners have scalped 31 wickets in total.

Not only bowlers but batters have also been able to adapt to the conditions and score runs at this venue in the matches played in the second half of the tournament.

GG vs DC: Live Streaming and Match Timings

The Toss will be held at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the match will commence at 7:30 pm. The GG vs DC match can be watched on the Star Sports Network and on the JioHotstar app and website for online users.