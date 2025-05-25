Chennai Super Kings finished off their campaign with a dominant win against the Gujarat Titans by 83 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) concluded their challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a resounding victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT), captained by Shubman Gill on Sunday, May 25. In a commanding performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, CSK triumphed by 83 runs. Opting to bat first, the team showcased a formidable batting display, with notable contributions from Dewald Brevis (57), Devon Conway (52), Ayush Mhatre (34), Urvil Patel (37), Shivam Dube (17), and Ravindra Jadeja (21). Their collective efforts propelled CSK to an impressive total of 230 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

In response, the Chennai Super Kings' bowlers delivered an exceptional performance, dismissing the Gujarat Titans for just 147 runs in 18.3 overs. Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj were the standout bowlers, each claiming three wickets and playing a pivotal role in securing the victory.

In a post-match interview with Harsha Bhogle, MS Dhoni hinted at the possibility of his return for IPL 2026, stating that he has 4-5 months to contemplate his future in the league.

"I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few back rides. I am not saying I am done, I am not saying I am coming back."

In discussing the CSK campaign for the 2025 IPL, MS Dhoni acknowledged that there are a few gaps to address within the team. However, he reassured that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will not face significant challenges in the upcoming season. Dhoni stated:

"When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department. We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill. Ruturaj doesn't need to worry about too many things next season. He will fit into one of those roles."

As he approaches his 44th birthday on July 7, Dhoni continues to focus solely on the IPL following his retirement from international cricket.

