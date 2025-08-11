Twitter
CRICKET

Will Glenn Maxwell break David Warner's all-time T20I record in next game against South Africa?

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is known not only for his outstanding batting and bowling but also for his exemplary presence of mind in the field.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Will Glenn Maxwell break David Warner's all-time T20I record in next game against South Africa?
Glenn Maxwell scored just one run in 1st T20I match in the 3-match series vs South Africa

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, is one of the best fielders on the field across the major cricket playing nations. In the recent T20I game against South Africa, Maxwell didn't captivate much attention for either his batting or bowling performances, but for his on-field Vigilantness. Despite making just one run in the match, Maxwell made headlines for a brilliant catch on the boundary line in the last over of the match.

 

Will Maxwell break Davi Warner's all-time T20I record?

 

With this stunning catch, Maxwell is just two catches away from breaking his teammate David Warner's all-time T20I record for most catches by an Australian player in the shortest format of the game.

 

Record of most catches by an Australian in T20Is

 

David Warner - 62 catches

Glenn Maxwell - 61 catches

Aaron Finch - 50 catches

 

Also, Maxwell is on the cusp of creating another record in T20Is. If he manages to smash 5 more sixes, he will become the first Aussie player to hit 150 maximums in T20I. Overall, he currently stands at the 7th position in the list of players with the most sixes in T20Is. India's former skipper Rohit Sharma currently holds the record for most sixes in T20Is.

 

Record of most sixes in T20Is

 

Rohit Sharma - 205

Martin Guptil - 173

Muhammad Waseem - 168

Jos Buttler - 160

Nicholas Pooran - 149

Suryakumar Yadav - 146

Felnn Maxwell - 145

