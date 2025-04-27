India will start the next World Test Championship cycle against England in June. They faced challenges in past series but managed to draw the last one 2-2.

India's performance in Test cricket has experienced a significant decline in recent months, suffering defeats to both New Zealand and Australia. These losses have also resulted in India being knocked out of the World Test Championship final (WTC) race. The series defeat to New Zealand was particularly surprising, as India is typically a dominant force at home. To lose 3-0 to a team that is not known for excelling against spinners was indeed embarrassing.

The Australia tour began on a positive note, with India winning the first Test. However, Australia quickly rebounded and ultimately claimed the series with a 3-1 victory. Despite putting Australia under pressure at various points throughout the series, India failed to capitalize on these opportunities, allowing Australia to seize control of the games.

There were two primary factors contributing to India's poor performance in Australia. The lackluster form of senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was concerning, but the absence of a formidable bowling attack posed an even greater challenge. With Mohammed Siraj struggling for form and Mohammed Shami unavailable, the burden fell heavily on Jasprit Bumrah to lead the attack. While Bumrah did trouble the Australian batsmen, winning a series requires a collective effort rather than relying solely on individual performances.

India is set to commence the next WTC cycle against England in June of this year, facing similar challenges as in previous series. Although India managed to draw the series 2-2 during their last tour of England, they will need to be at their absolute best to secure a victory this time around.

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has shared his insights on India's upcoming tour of England, emphasizing the importance of the pace trio consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj remaining fit. Shastri believes that if these key players can maintain their form and fitness, India stands a strong chance of giving England a tough challenge.

“I think with Siraj, Jasprit and Mohammed Shami, these three, if they are fully fit, they will give England heaps of problems,” Shastri said.

“It's a quality, top-class pace attack when you get these three fit. And what I like about Siraj, I'm glad he was hurt after being put out, not in the side for the Champions Trophy. That's what you want.

“For him to go back to the drawing board and come back the way he has, there's a spring in his stride, the pace is up there, and he means business game after game. And that is perfect from India's point of view with England coming up.”

