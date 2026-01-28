Will Gautam Gambhir be sacked as head coach? BCCI finally breaks silence

BCCI has finally responded to speculation over Gautam Gambhir’s future as India head coach, stating that opinions and feedback will be considered. With pressure mounting after recent performances, questions continue over whether Gambhir’s position is under threat.

Gautam Gambhir's position as the head coach of the Indian cricket team has come under intense scrutiny following the team's poor performance in Test and ODI formats since he assumed the role. Although the team has excelled in T20I cricket and secured the Champions Trophy (CT), it is in red-ball cricket where they have reached an unprecedented low under his leadership.

In 2024 and 2025, India faced a home whitewash against New Zealand and South Africa, marking a historic low for Indian cricket. Prior to Gambhir's appointment in June 2024, when he took over from Rahul Dravid, India had only experienced a home whitewash in a multi-match Test series once in 93 years (2-0 against South Africa in 2000).

Despite winning the CT in 2025, the ODI results have been disappointing, with India losing three out of five bilateral series during Gambhir's tenure. After a 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka in August 2024, India suffered a 2-1 defeat against Australia, followed by another 2-1 loss to New Zealand at home.

Gambhir has faced harsh criticism on social media, and even some former cricketers have suggested that India should consider a split coaching model, appointing a specialist head coach alongside Rahul Dravid.

In response to the ongoing speculation about Gambhir's future, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the decision rests with those qualified to make cricketing judgments, emphasizing that the board cannot prevent people from expressing their opinions.

"India is a country of 140 crore people, and everybody is a cricket expert. Everybody will have an opinion. It is a democratic country, and we cannot gag anybody. All the opinion makers are free to give their opinions, including the media. There is a lot of speculated news in the domain, and also various ex-cricketers, cricketers, or other people are also giving opinions. In social media, it is full of them.

But the thing is that we have a cricket committee in the BCCI, who are ex-cricketers. They are dedicated and make all the decisions. On the other hand, for team selection, we have five selectors. They also have to qualify to get into that position. They are the people who take that also. For every decision, there can be a counter-opinion. So those opinions we have to address, and we have to take into account. But the final decision is always taken by the cricket committee as well as the selectors," said Saikia in an interaction with Sportstar.

Under Gambhir's leadership, the Men in Blue have solidified their status as the top team globally in the shortest format of the game. Since Gambhir took charge, India has participated in seven T20I series and tournaments, emerging victorious in each one, including the Asia Cup triumph. Notably, the team led by Suryakumar Yadav has competed in 34 matches, securing 26 wins, suffering only four losses, and having two matches abandoned due to rain.

