IND vs SA 1st Test, Centurion weather forecast: Will fans enjoy game on Day 3 or rain play spoilsport?

After dominating Day 1 of the first Test at Centurion, Team India was looking to do the same on the second day as well against South Africa, however, rain Gods had other plans and the game day was suspended. With overnight shower and intermittent rain during the first two sessions of Day 2, the umpires had finally called off the day's play and now the question remains whether the same story will repeat on Day 3 as well?

India vs South Africa Centurion weather update:

For fans thinking they will be missing game day, there is some good news as they could get to watch an entire day of cricket in Centurion. According to AccuWeather, the weather will remain mostly sunny, pleasant and warm throughout, but there will be slight cloud cover in the afternoon but rain will not play spoilsport.

Talking about Day 2, the first official inspection was scheduled for 3 PM IST, but 15 minutes before the umpires could even walkout, the rain poured again, pushing the inspection further.

The 2nd inspection was due at 4.14 PM IST, but umpires were not able to carry out the inspection as the rain started to increase and it was not long before the umpires decided to call off the play on Day 2 around 6.30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa Day 1:

The first day of the Test belonged to the visiting team as the Men in Blue were strongly placed at 272-3 after 90 overs. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century and the Indian Test vice-captain remained unbeaten on 122 off 248 balls, scoring 17 boundaries and one six.

His opening partner Mayank Agarwal also played well to score 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. Skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to convert his good start and got out on 35 off 94 balls. Former vice-captain of the Test team Ajinkya Rahane stayed unbeaten on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of 8 boundaries.

As far as South Africa is concerned, Lungi Ngidi had the best figures as picked up all three Indian wickets including that of Cheteshwar Pujara who was dismissed for a duck.